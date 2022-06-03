DAF

I’m a warrior queen, live passionately tonight (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

RichardJDalton; I marvelled the silent stream, my much cascading rivulet.
June 3, 2022
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
06/03/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“I’m a warrior queen, live passionately tonight” – Lady Gaga
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Icona Pop – All Night
–> LIGHTRAY
Lady Gaga vs. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Marry Tonight (Lightray Mashup)
David Guetta vs. Daft Punk – Harder Guetta Faster Stronger (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Selena Gomez – Come and Get It – Dave Audé Remix
Martin Garrix – Animals
Diplo & Sleepy Tom – Be Right There
–> LIGHTRAY
Rihanna vs. Sander van Doorn – We Found Neon Diamonds Right Now (Lightray Mashup)
Madonna vs. Breathe Carolina – Like A Blackout (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
DJ Analyzer & Cary August – Insomnia – Jason Jaxx RmX
ELYXR & Katrina Kope – Pressure.wav
Duck Sauce – NRG (Skrillex & Friends Remix)

