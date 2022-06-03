I’m a warrior queen, live passionately tonight (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

06/03/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“I’m a warrior queen, live passionately tonight” – Lady Gaga

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Icona Pop – All Night

–> LIGHTRAY

Lady Gaga vs. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Marry Tonight (Lightray Mashup)

David Guetta vs. Daft Punk – Harder Guetta Faster Stronger (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Selena Gomez – Come and Get It – Dave Audé Remix

Martin Garrix – Animals

Diplo & Sleepy Tom – Be Right There

–> LIGHTRAY

Rihanna vs. Sander van Doorn – We Found Neon Diamonds Right Now (Lightray Mashup)

Madonna vs. Breathe Carolina – Like A Blackout (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

DJ Analyzer & Cary August – Insomnia – Jason Jaxx RmX

ELYXR & Katrina Kope – Pressure.wav

Duck Sauce – NRG (Skrillex & Friends Remix)