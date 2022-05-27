But I need to tell you something (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
05/27/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Quote of the week:
“But I need to tell you something” – Carly Rae Jepsen
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Avicii – Hey Brother – Syn Cole Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Justin Timberlake & Timbaland vs. Hoxton Whores – Sexy Devil (Lightray Clean Mashup)
One Republic vs. Afrika Bambaataa – If I Lose Myself On Planet Rock (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – I Need Your Love – Nicky Romero RmX
Quad City DJs – Cmon Ride The Train – JS and More Remix
Carly Rae Jepsen – I Really Like You (The Scene Kings Remix)
–> LIGHTRAY
Lady Gaga vs. Britney Spears – Break The Telephone (Lightray Mashup)
Nicki Minaj vs. The Weeknd – Sacrifice The Starships (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
David Guetta & Showtek f. Vassy – Bad
Daft Punk ft PandaBear – Doin It Right – City 17 Remix
Cher & R3HAB – Woman’s World
