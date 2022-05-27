But I need to tell you something (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

05/27/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“But I need to tell you something” – Carly Rae Jepsen

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Avicii – Hey Brother – Syn Cole Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Justin Timberlake & Timbaland vs. Hoxton Whores – Sexy Devil (Lightray Clean Mashup)

One Republic vs. Afrika Bambaataa – If I Lose Myself On Planet Rock (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – I Need Your Love – Nicky Romero RmX

Quad City DJs – Cmon Ride The Train – JS and More Remix

Carly Rae Jepsen – I Really Like You (The Scene Kings Remix)

–> LIGHTRAY

Lady Gaga vs. Britney Spears – Break The Telephone (Lightray Mashup)

Nicki Minaj vs. The Weeknd – Sacrifice The Starships (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

David Guetta & Showtek f. Vassy – Bad

Daft Punk ft PandaBear – Doin It Right – City 17 Remix

Cher & R3HAB – Woman’s World