I’m completely positive (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

May 20, 2022
1 min read
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
05/20/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“I’m completely positive“ – Diana Ross

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

NERVO & Plastik Funk & Tim Morrison – Dare Me
–> LIGHTRAY
Lady Gaga vs. Ecotek & James Egbert – Night Monster (Lightray Mashup)
Melakai vs. Steve Aoki – Boomless (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Armin Van Buuren ft. Trevor Guthrie – This is What It Feels Like – Extended
Basshunter – Masterpiece
PSY & CL – Daddy – Extended Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
3LAU & Heather Bright vs. Pierce Fulton – How You Kuaga Me (Lightray Mashup)
Diana Ross vs. Arty – Together We Are Coming Out (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Powermitten & Skeets Feat Melakai – Baby Beluga
Deorro feat. DyCy – Five Hours (Don’t Hold Me Back)
Purple Disco Machine – Dished

