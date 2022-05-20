I’m completely positive (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
05/20/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“I’m completely positive“ – Diana Ross
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
NERVO & Plastik Funk & Tim Morrison – Dare Me
–> LIGHTRAY
Lady Gaga vs. Ecotek & James Egbert – Night Monster (Lightray Mashup)
Melakai vs. Steve Aoki – Boomless (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Armin Van Buuren ft. Trevor Guthrie – This is What It Feels Like – Extended
Basshunter – Masterpiece
PSY & CL – Daddy – Extended Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
3LAU & Heather Bright vs. Pierce Fulton – How You Kuaga Me (Lightray Mashup)
Diana Ross vs. Arty – Together We Are Coming Out (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Powermitten & Skeets Feat Melakai – Baby Beluga
Deorro feat. DyCy – Five Hours (Don’t Hold Me Back)
Purple Disco Machine – Dished
