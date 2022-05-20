I’m completely positive (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

05/20/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“I’m completely positive“ – Diana Ross

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

NERVO & Plastik Funk & Tim Morrison – Dare Me

–> LIGHTRAY

Lady Gaga vs. Ecotek & James Egbert – Night Monster (Lightray Mashup)

Melakai vs. Steve Aoki – Boomless (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Armin Van Buuren ft. Trevor Guthrie – This is What It Feels Like – Extended

Basshunter – Masterpiece

PSY & CL – Daddy – Extended Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

3LAU & Heather Bright vs. Pierce Fulton – How You Kuaga Me (Lightray Mashup)

Diana Ross vs. Arty – Together We Are Coming Out (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Powermitten & Skeets Feat Melakai – Baby Beluga

Deorro feat. DyCy – Five Hours (Don’t Hold Me Back)

Purple Disco Machine – Dished