Everyone must stand alone (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
05/06/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Quote of the week:
“Everyone must stand alone” – Miley Cyrus (and Madonna)
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Graphics by Harmony.
Miley Cyrus – Like a Prayer (Dirty Disco Mainroom Remix)
–> LIGHTRAY
Rick Astley vs. Icona Pop – Never Gonna Love It (Lightray Mashup)
Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga – Fire-azzi (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Sak Noel, DJ Kuba & Neitan f. Mayra Veronica – No Boyfriend (Clean)
Selena Gomez – Slow Down – Jason Nevins RmX
Tears For Fears – Shout – Beatchugger’s Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Gabriel & Dresden and Molly Bancroft vs. Merk & Kremont vs. Amersy – Tracking My Charger Down (Lightray Mashup)
Alex Clare vs. Elevic – Too Deep (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Tiesto, KSHMR & Vassy – Secrets
Sia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix)
Scooter – Bora Bora Bora
