Everyone must stand alone (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

RichardJDalton; I marvelled the silent stream, my much cascading rivulet.
May 6, 2022
Graphic with man and woman in flamboyant clothing.

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
05/06/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Everyone must stand alone” – Miley Cyrus (and Madonna)

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Miley Cyrus – Like a Prayer (Dirty Disco Mainroom Remix)
–> LIGHTRAY
Rick Astley vs. Icona Pop – Never Gonna Love It (Lightray Mashup)
Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga – Fire-azzi (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Sak Noel, DJ Kuba & Neitan f. Mayra Veronica – No Boyfriend (Clean)
Selena Gomez – Slow Down – Jason Nevins RmX
Tears For Fears – Shout – Beatchugger’s Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Gabriel & Dresden and Molly Bancroft vs. Merk & Kremont vs. Amersy – Tracking My Charger Down (Lightray Mashup)
Alex Clare vs. Elevic – Too Deep (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Tiesto, KSHMR & Vassy – Secrets
Sia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix)
Scooter – Bora Bora Bora

RichardJDalton; I marvelled the silent stream, my much cascading rivulet.

Eagerly, I looked for the end of the phras

