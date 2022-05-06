Everyone must stand alone (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

05/06/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Everyone must stand alone” – Miley Cyrus (and Madonna)

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Miley Cyrus – Like a Prayer (Dirty Disco Mainroom Remix)

–> LIGHTRAY

Rick Astley vs. Icona Pop – Never Gonna Love It (Lightray Mashup)

Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga – Fire-azzi (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Sak Noel, DJ Kuba & Neitan f. Mayra Veronica – No Boyfriend (Clean)

Selena Gomez – Slow Down – Jason Nevins RmX

Tears For Fears – Shout – Beatchugger’s Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Gabriel & Dresden and Molly Bancroft vs. Merk & Kremont vs. Amersy – Tracking My Charger Down (Lightray Mashup)

Alex Clare vs. Elevic – Too Deep (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Tiesto, KSHMR & Vassy – Secrets

Sia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix)

Scooter – Bora Bora Bora