Crying out my final tears (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
04/29/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Crying out my final tears” – Alice Deejay
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Information Society – Running – Marcos Carnaval & Paulo Jeveaux Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Charlie XCX vs. New Order – Good Mondays (Lightray Mashup)
Rihanna vs. Sander van Doorn – We Found Neon Diamonds Right Now (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Zhu – Automatic – Suraci Extended Remix
LilDeuceDeuce – Beep Beep I’m a Sheep (feat. TomSka & Black Gryph0n)
2 Unlimited – No Limit – Big Dawg Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Madonna vs. Breathe Carolina – Like A Blackout (Lightray Mashup)
Tiesto & Karol G vs. Spiller & Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Don’t Be Groovy (Lightray Clean Mashup)
–> RJD
Calvin Harris f. Ayah Marar – Thinking About You – Laidback Luke Remix
Avicii – Wake Me Up – Extended
Ace Of Bass – Beautiful Life – Mike Ross Definitive Club Mix
Graphics by Harmony.
