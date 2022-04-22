You don’t have to wear no designer clothes (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

04/22/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“You don’t have to wear no designer clothes” – Britney Spears

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Britney – Ohh La La

–> LIGHTRAY

Adele vs. Dirty Vegas – Rumours Go By (Lightray Mashup)

Viiq vs. Tiesto & Wolfgang Gartner – I Will Be Heartless (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Alesso f. Tove Lo – Heroes (We Could Be)

Martin Garrix & MOTi – Virus (How About Now)

Katy Perry – Swish Swish [Clean] (feat. Nicki Minaj)

–> LIGHTRAY

Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)

Moon_s Girl vs. Dua Lipa – Physical Material World (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Morgan Page feat The Outfield – Your Love

Galantis – Peanut Butter Jelly

Rihanna & David Guetta – Right Now