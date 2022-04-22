You don’t have to wear no designer clothes (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
04/22/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“You don’t have to wear no designer clothes” – Britney Spears
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
Britney – Ohh La La
–> LIGHTRAY
Adele vs. Dirty Vegas – Rumours Go By (Lightray Mashup)
Viiq vs. Tiesto & Wolfgang Gartner – I Will Be Heartless (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Alesso f. Tove Lo – Heroes (We Could Be)
Martin Garrix & MOTi – Virus (How About Now)
Katy Perry – Swish Swish [Clean] (feat. Nicki Minaj)
–> LIGHTRAY
Christina Aguilera vs. Kaskade – Don_t Hold Your Genie In A Bottle (Lightray Mashup)
Moon_s Girl vs. Dua Lipa – Physical Material World (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Morgan Page feat The Outfield – Your Love
Galantis – Peanut Butter Jelly
Rihanna & David Guetta – Right Now
Add comment