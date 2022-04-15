DAF

The drum beats out of time (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

RichardJDalton; I marvelled the silent stream, my much cascading rivulet.
April 15, 2022
Drive-at-Five, LIghtray versus Dalton

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
04/15/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“The drum beats out of time” – Cyndi Lauper
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Galantis – No Money – Dillon Francis Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Lady Gaga vs. B&G Project – Don’t Stop Dancin’ (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
Ellie Goulding vs. Medina vs. DeadMau5 – You And I Outside (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Demi Levato – Heart Attack – Alias Remix
Netta – Toy (Sagi Kariv Remix)
Inner City f. Katy B – Good Life
–> LIGHTRAY
Miley Cyrus vs. Syn Cole – Wrecking Miami (Lightray Mashup)
Kaskade vs. Tiesto – Atmospheric Flight (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Steve Aoki, Ummet Ozcan & Dzeko – Popcorn – GATTUSO Mix
Enrique Iglesias – Subeme La Radio – Robbie Rivera’s Club Mix
Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time – NERVO Club Remix

