When the night falls, loneliness calls (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

04/08/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“When the night falls, loneliness calls” – Whitney Houston

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Barbara Tucker & The Cube Guys – I Wanna Dance With Somebody

–> LIGHTRAY

Whitney Houston vs. Avicii _ Cahill – Penguins Will Know (Lightray Mashup)

Katy Perry vs. Axwell & Ingrosso – Roar Squared (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Britney – Work Work

Ellie Goulding – Burn – Tiesto Remix

Daft Punk – Get Lucky – Dark Intensity RmX

–> LIGHTRAY

Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup)

LMFAO vs. Scooter – Shake That Anthem (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Cash Cash f. Bebe Rexha – Take Me Home

Calvin Harris – Summer

Cedric Gervais & Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better – Extended Mix