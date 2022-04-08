DAF

When the night falls, loneliness calls (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

RichardJDalton, Devastating spring. A delightful ferry sings in spite of the green.
April 8, 2022
1 min read
Drive-at-Five, LIghtray versus Dalton

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
04/08/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“When the night falls, loneliness calls” – Whitney Houston
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Barbara Tucker & The Cube Guys – I Wanna Dance With Somebody
–> LIGHTRAY
Whitney Houston vs. Avicii _ Cahill – Penguins Will Know (Lightray Mashup)
Katy Perry vs. Axwell & Ingrosso – Roar Squared (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Britney – Work Work
Ellie Goulding – Burn – Tiesto Remix
Daft Punk – Get Lucky – Dark Intensity RmX
–> LIGHTRAY
Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup)
LMFAO vs. Scooter – Shake That Anthem (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Cash Cash f. Bebe Rexha – Take Me Home
Calvin Harris – Summer
Cedric Gervais & Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better – Extended Mix

