Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

April 1, 2022
1 min read
Drive-at-Five, LIghtray versus Dalton

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
04/01/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute?” – Brandy & Monica
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

99 Souls ft Destiny’s Child & Brandy – The Girl Is Mine
–> LIGHTRAY
Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)
Richard Bedford & Above & Beyond vs. Benny Benassi – Back to the Sun & Moon (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Vengaboys – Hot Hot Hot
Katy Perry – Roar – Cazzette Remix
Carly Rae Jepsen – Now That I Found You
–> LIGHTRAY
P!nk vs. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Party (Lightray Mashup)
TLC vs. Le Youth – As Long As You_re A Scrub (Lightray Clean Mashup Edit)
–> RJD
Ariana Grande f. Zedd – Break Free
Bingo Players – 1000 Years
Chain Smokers – Hashtag Selfie

