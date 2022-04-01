Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

04/01/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute?” – Brandy & Monica

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

99 Souls ft Destiny’s Child & Brandy – The Girl Is Mine

–> LIGHTRAY

Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)

Richard Bedford & Above & Beyond vs. Benny Benassi – Back to the Sun & Moon (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Vengaboys – Hot Hot Hot

Katy Perry – Roar – Cazzette Remix

Carly Rae Jepsen – Now That I Found You

–> LIGHTRAY

P!nk vs. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Party (Lightray Mashup)

TLC vs. Le Youth – As Long As You_re A Scrub (Lightray Clean Mashup Edit)

–> RJD

Ariana Grande f. Zedd – Break Free

Bingo Players – 1000 Years

Chain Smokers – Hashtag Selfie