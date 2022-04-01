Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute? (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
04/01/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute?” – Brandy & Monica
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Graphics by Harmony.
99 Souls ft Destiny’s Child & Brandy – The Girl Is Mine
–> LIGHTRAY
Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)
Richard Bedford & Above & Beyond vs. Benny Benassi – Back to the Sun & Moon (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Vengaboys – Hot Hot Hot
Katy Perry – Roar – Cazzette Remix
Carly Rae Jepsen – Now That I Found You
–> LIGHTRAY
P!nk vs. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Party (Lightray Mashup)
TLC vs. Le Youth – As Long As You_re A Scrub (Lightray Clean Mashup Edit)
–> RJD
Ariana Grande f. Zedd – Break Free
Bingo Players – 1000 Years
Chain Smokers – Hashtag Selfie
