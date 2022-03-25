I knew I had to hold on (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

03/25/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“I knew I had to hold on” – Jennifer Lopez

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)

–> LIGHTRAY

Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS _ Fallen Roses – What Have You Done For Calabria (Lightray Mashup)

Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Amy Grant f. Dave Aude – Baby Baby – Extended Mix

When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix

Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To the Feeling

–> LIGHTRAY

Gwen Stefani vs. Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Hollaback (Lightray Clean Mashup)

Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)

–> RJD

Rebecca Black & Dave Days – Saturday

Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme

Mary Lambert – Secrets – Danny Verde Remix