I knew I had to hold on (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
03/25/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Quote of the week:
“I knew I had to hold on” – Jennifer Lopez
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
AronChupa – I’m An Albatraoz – (Clean)
–> LIGHTRAY
Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS _ Fallen Roses – What Have You Done For Calabria (Lightray Mashup)
Ce Ce Peniston vs. Aqua – I_m Finally Barbie (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Amy Grant f. Dave Aude – Baby Baby – Extended Mix
When In Rome – The Promise – Koishii & Hush Mix
Carly Rae Jepsen – Cut To the Feeling
–> LIGHTRAY
Gwen Stefani vs. Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Hollaback (Lightray Clean Mashup)
Ellie Goulding vs Porter Robinson – The WildLights (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
–> RJD
Rebecca Black & Dave Days – Saturday
Cher – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Mary Lambert – Secrets – Danny Verde Remix
