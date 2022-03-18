DAF

For the arriving beauty queen (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Who is RichardJDalton?
March 18, 2022
1 min read

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
03/18/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“For the arriving beauty queen” – Siouxsie Sioux
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Bingo Players _ Far East Movement vs. Sam _ The Womp – Bom Bom Rattle Rattle (Lightray Mashup)
Usher vs. Chicane _ Ferry Corsten – Without A Thousand Suns (I’m So Blind) (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Kesha – Raising Hell – Justin Caruso Mix (Clean)
Kylie Minogue – New York City
J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Alesso Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Ke$ha vs. Bingo Players – I_ma Do What I Like (Lightray Mashup)
Shakira vs. Sak Noel – Whenever The Heck (Lightray Clean Mashup)
–> RJD
Kygo & Whitney Houston – Higher Love – Marc Stout & Tony Arzadon Remix
Richard Vission vs Luciana – Primitive
2 In A Room – Menealo – AIM Wiggle Mix

Who is RichardJDalton?

