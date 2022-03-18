For the arriving beauty queen (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

03/18/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“For the arriving beauty queen” – Siouxsie Sioux

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Sir Ivan – Happy Together – DJs From Mars Club Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

Bingo Players _ Far East Movement vs. Sam _ The Womp – Bom Bom Rattle Rattle (Lightray Mashup)

Usher vs. Chicane _ Ferry Corsten – Without A Thousand Suns (I’m So Blind) (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Kesha – Raising Hell – Justin Caruso Mix (Clean)

Kylie Minogue – New York City

J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Alesso Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Ke$ha vs. Bingo Players – I_ma Do What I Like (Lightray Mashup)

Shakira vs. Sak Noel – Whenever The Heck (Lightray Clean Mashup)

–> RJD

Kygo & Whitney Houston – Higher Love – Marc Stout & Tony Arzadon Remix

Richard Vission vs Luciana – Primitive

2 In A Room – Menealo – AIM Wiggle Mix