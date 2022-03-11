DAF

I want your horror (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J is for Joyous and full of bliss Dalton
March 11, 2022
1 min read

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
03/11/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“I want your horror” – Lady Gaga
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Graphics by Harmony.

Yaz – Don’t Go (Todd Terry Mix)
–> LIGHTRAY
Daft Punk vs. M83 & Eric Prydz – Daft City (Lightray Mashup)
DHT vs. The Weeknd – Blinding Hearts (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Army of Lovers – Crucified – SF Reconstruction Mix
Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil-Yachty – It Takes Two
Cascada – Everytime We Touch – Hardwell & Maurice West Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Billie Eilish vs. DNCE – Copy Cake (Lightray Mashup)
Britney Spears vs. Madeon – Keep on Shuriken (Lightray Mashup Edit)
–> RJD
Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft Kyle – Hey Now – Extended
Zedd – Stay the Night
Powermitten – Banana Phone Light

Richard J is for Joyous and full of bliss Dalton

All the consonants in my last name are silent. Formerly known as Richard J Dalton.

