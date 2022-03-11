I want your horror (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

03/11/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“I want your horror” – Lady Gaga

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Graphics by Harmony.

Yaz – Don’t Go (Todd Terry Mix)

–> LIGHTRAY

Daft Punk vs. M83 & Eric Prydz – Daft City (Lightray Mashup)

DHT vs. The Weeknd – Blinding Hearts (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Army of Lovers – Crucified – SF Reconstruction Mix

Carly Rae Jepsen & Lil-Yachty – It Takes Two

Cascada – Everytime We Touch – Hardwell & Maurice West Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Billie Eilish vs. DNCE – Copy Cake (Lightray Mashup)

Britney Spears vs. Madeon – Keep on Shuriken (Lightray Mashup Edit)

–> RJD

Martin Solveig & The Cataracs ft Kyle – Hey Now – Extended

Zedd – Stay the Night

Powermitten – Banana Phone Light