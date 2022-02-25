Take me to Waffle House (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

02/25/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Take me to Waffle House” – Kesha

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Dzeko & Torres f. Delaney Jane – L’Amour Toujours – Tiesto Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

Everyone vs. Sander Van Doorn & Julian Jordan – The O Song (Lightray Mashup)

Charli XCX vs. Knife Party – Break The Rules Again (Lightray Mashup c89 Clean Version)

–> RJD

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now – PopRoXxX Remix

2Unlimited – Get Ready for This – Steve Aoki Remix

Scooter – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life EXT

–> LIGHTRAY

Justin Timberlake & Timbaland vs. Hoxton Whores – Sexy Devil (Lightray Clean Mashup)

Lady Gaga vs. Britney Spears – Break The Telephone (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Paramore – Still Into You – Riddler Remix

Katy Perry – Dark Horse – Goldhouse Remix

Galantis & Dolly Parton ft Mr Probz – Faith