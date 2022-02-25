Take me to Waffle House (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
02/25/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Take me to Waffle House” – Kesha
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Dzeko & Torres f. Delaney Jane – L’Amour Toujours – Tiesto Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Everyone vs. Sander Van Doorn & Julian Jordan – The O Song (Lightray Mashup)
Charli XCX vs. Knife Party – Break The Rules Again (Lightray Mashup c89 Clean Version)
–> RJD
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now – PopRoXxX Remix
2Unlimited – Get Ready for This – Steve Aoki Remix
Scooter – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life EXT
–> LIGHTRAY
Justin Timberlake & Timbaland vs. Hoxton Whores – Sexy Devil (Lightray Clean Mashup)
Lady Gaga vs. Britney Spears – Break The Telephone (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Paramore – Still Into You – Riddler Remix
Katy Perry – Dark Horse – Goldhouse Remix
Galantis & Dolly Parton ft Mr Probz – Faith
