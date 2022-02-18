DAF

Her weapons were her crystal eyes (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Reverend Richard J Dalton, bishop of bass
February 18, 2022
Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
02/18/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“Her weapons were her crystal eyes” – Bananarama

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Diplo & Sleepy Tom – Be Right There
–> LIGHTRAY
David Guetta vs. Daft Punk – Harder Guetta Faster Stronger (Lightray Mashup)
Diana Ross vs. Arty – Together We Are Coming Out (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
DJ Analyzer & Cary August – Insomnia – Jason Jaxx RmX
Donna Summer – Hot Stuff – Kygo Remix
Duck Sauce – NRG (Skrillex & Friends Remix)
–> LIGHTRAY
3LAU & Heather Bright vs. Pierce Fulton – How You Kuaga Me (Lightray Mashup)
One Republic vs. Afrika Bambaataa – If I Lose Myself On Planet Rock (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
ELYXR & Katrina Kope – Pressure.wav
Frontload – Dr. Who – Club Rework Mix
Gloria Estefan – Rhythm Is Gonna Get You (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)

Reverend Richard J Dalton, bishop of bass

All the consonants in my last name are silent. Formerly known as Richard J Dalton.

