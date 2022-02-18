Her weapons were her crystal eyes (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

02/18/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Her weapons were her crystal eyes” – Bananarama

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Diplo & Sleepy Tom – Be Right There

–> LIGHTRAY

David Guetta vs. Daft Punk – Harder Guetta Faster Stronger (Lightray Mashup)

Diana Ross vs. Arty – Together We Are Coming Out (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

DJ Analyzer & Cary August – Insomnia – Jason Jaxx RmX

Donna Summer – Hot Stuff – Kygo Remix

Duck Sauce – NRG (Skrillex & Friends Remix)

–> LIGHTRAY

3LAU & Heather Bright vs. Pierce Fulton – How You Kuaga Me (Lightray Mashup)

One Republic vs. Afrika Bambaataa – If I Lose Myself On Planet Rock (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

ELYXR & Katrina Kope – Pressure.wav

Frontload – Dr. Who – Club Rework Mix

Gloria Estefan – Rhythm Is Gonna Get You (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)