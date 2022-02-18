Her weapons were her crystal eyes (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
02/18/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Her weapons were her crystal eyes” – Bananarama
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Diplo & Sleepy Tom – Be Right There
–> LIGHTRAY
David Guetta vs. Daft Punk – Harder Guetta Faster Stronger (Lightray Mashup)
Diana Ross vs. Arty – Together We Are Coming Out (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
DJ Analyzer & Cary August – Insomnia – Jason Jaxx RmX
Donna Summer – Hot Stuff – Kygo Remix
Duck Sauce – NRG (Skrillex & Friends Remix)
–> LIGHTRAY
3LAU & Heather Bright vs. Pierce Fulton – How You Kuaga Me (Lightray Mashup)
One Republic vs. Afrika Bambaataa – If I Lose Myself On Planet Rock (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
ELYXR & Katrina Kope – Pressure.wav
Frontload – Dr. Who – Club Rework Mix
Gloria Estefan – Rhythm Is Gonna Get You (Country Club Martini Crew Remix)
