This one is for the boys with the booming system (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
02/11/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“This one is for the boys with the booming system” – Nicki Minaj
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Carly Rae Jepsen – I Really Like You (The Scene Kings Remix)
–> LIGHTRAY
Alex Clare vs. Elevic – Too Deep (Lightray Mashup)
Basement Jaxx vs. Gabriel& Dresden – Never Say Arcadia (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Cher & R3HAB – Woman’s World
Daft Punk ft PandaBear – Doin It Right – City 17 Remix
David Guetta & Showtek f. Vassy – Bad
–> LIGHTRAY
Lady Gaga vs. Ecotek & James Egbert – Night Monster (Lightray Mashup)
Melakai vs. Steve Aoki – Boomless (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Icona Pop – All Night
Martin Garrix – Animals
Selena Gomez – Come and Get It – Dave Audé Remix
Add comment