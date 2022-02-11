This one is for the boys with the booming system (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

02/11/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“This one is for the boys with the booming system” – Nicki Minaj

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Carly Rae Jepsen – I Really Like You (The Scene Kings Remix)

–> LIGHTRAY

Alex Clare vs. Elevic – Too Deep (Lightray Mashup)

Basement Jaxx vs. Gabriel& Dresden – Never Say Arcadia (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Cher & R3HAB – Woman’s World

Daft Punk ft PandaBear – Doin It Right – City 17 Remix

David Guetta & Showtek f. Vassy – Bad

–> LIGHTRAY

Lady Gaga vs. Ecotek & James Egbert – Night Monster (Lightray Mashup)

Melakai vs. Steve Aoki – Boomless (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Icona Pop – All Night

Martin Garrix – Animals

Selena Gomez – Come and Get It – Dave Audé Remix