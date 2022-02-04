I’d trade my soul (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

02/04/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“I’d trade my soul” – Carly Rae Jepsen

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Deorro feat. DyCy – Five Hours (Don’t Hold Me Back)

–> LIGHTRAY

Nicki Minaj vs. The Weeknd – Sacrifice The Starships (Lightray Mashup)

Lady Gaga vs. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Marry Tonight (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Powermitten & Skeets Feat Melakai – Baby Beluga

PSY & CL – Daddy – Extended Mix

Purple Disco Machine – Dished

–> LIGHTRAY

Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)

Alesso ft. Roy English vs Kylie Minogue – Get Outta My Cool (Lightray MixMash)

–> RJD

Quad City DJs – Cmon Ride The Train – JS and More Remix

Avicii – Hey Brother – Syn Cole Remix

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – I Need Your Love – Nicky Romero RmX