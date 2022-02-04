DAF

I’d trade my soul (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

My friends call me 'Chard
February 4, 2022
1 min read
Drive-at-Five, LIghtray versus Dalton

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
02/04/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:
“I’d trade my soul” – Carly Rae Jepsen

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Deorro feat. DyCy – Five Hours (Don’t Hold Me Back)
–> LIGHTRAY
Nicki Minaj vs. The Weeknd – Sacrifice The Starships (Lightray Mashup)
Lady Gaga vs. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Marry Tonight (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Powermitten & Skeets Feat Melakai – Baby Beluga
PSY & CL – Daddy – Extended Mix
Purple Disco Machine – Dished
–> LIGHTRAY
Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)
Alesso ft. Roy English vs Kylie Minogue – Get Outta My Cool (Lightray MixMash)
–> RJD
Quad City DJs – Cmon Ride The Train – JS and More Remix
Avicii – Hey Brother – Syn Cole Remix
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – I Need Your Love – Nicky Romero RmX

My friends call me 'Chard

All the consonants in my last name are silent. Formerly known as Richard J Dalton.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu