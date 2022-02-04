I’d trade my soul (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
02/04/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“I’d trade my soul” – Carly Rae Jepsen
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Deorro feat. DyCy – Five Hours (Don’t Hold Me Back)
–> LIGHTRAY
Nicki Minaj vs. The Weeknd – Sacrifice The Starships (Lightray Mashup)
Lady Gaga vs. Black Eyed Peas – I Gotta Marry Tonight (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Powermitten & Skeets Feat Melakai – Baby Beluga
PSY & CL – Daddy – Extended Mix
Purple Disco Machine – Dished
–> LIGHTRAY
Rihanna vs. Feed Me _ Friction – An Umbrella Is All I Need (Lightray Mashup)
Alesso ft. Roy English vs Kylie Minogue – Get Outta My Cool (Lightray MixMash)
–> RJD
Quad City DJs – Cmon Ride The Train – JS and More Remix
Avicii – Hey Brother – Syn Cole Remix
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – I Need Your Love – Nicky Romero RmX
