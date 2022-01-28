Show me darkness (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
01/28/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“Show me darkness” – VASSY
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
W&W – The One – Extended Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Kaskade vs. Tiesto – Atmospheric Flight (Lightray Mashup)
Viiq vs. Tiesto & Wolfgang Gartner – I Will Be Heartless (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Deorro – Bailar feat. Elvis Crespo-Extended_Mix
Zedd & Foxes – Clarity
NERVO & Plastik Funk & Tim Morrison – Dare Me
–> LIGHTRAY
Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga – Fire-azzi (Lightray Mashup)
Gabriel & Dresden and Molly Bancroft vs. Merk & Kremont vs. Amersy – Tracking My Charger Down (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Armin Van Buuren ft. Trevor Guthrie – This is What It Feels Like – Extended
Paramore – Ain’t It Fun – Smash Mode Extended
Basshunter – Masterpiece
