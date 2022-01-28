Show me darkness (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

01/28/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Quote of the week:

“Show me darkness” – VASSY

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

W&W – The One – Extended Mix

–> LIGHTRAY

Kaskade vs. Tiesto – Atmospheric Flight (Lightray Mashup)

Viiq vs. Tiesto & Wolfgang Gartner – I Will Be Heartless (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Deorro – Bailar feat. Elvis Crespo-Extended_Mix

Zedd & Foxes – Clarity

NERVO & Plastik Funk & Tim Morrison – Dare Me

–> LIGHTRAY

Katy Perry vs. Lady Gaga – Fire-azzi (Lightray Mashup)

Gabriel & Dresden and Molly Bancroft vs. Merk & Kremont vs. Amersy – Tracking My Charger Down (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Armin Van Buuren ft. Trevor Guthrie – This is What It Feels Like – Extended

Paramore – Ain’t It Fun – Smash Mode Extended

Basshunter – Masterpiece