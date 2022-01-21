Oh, I’ll be found. (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
01/21/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Quote of the week:
“Oh, I’ll be found” – Debbie Gibson
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Steve Aoki, Ummet Ozcan & Dzeko – Popcorn – GATTUSO Mix
–> LIGHTRAY
Katy Perry vs. Axwell & Ingrosso – Roar Squared (Lightray Mashup)
Whitney Houston vs. Avicii _ Cahill – Penguins Will Know (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Rihanna & David Guetta – Right Now
Sia – Move Your Body (Alan Walker Remix)
Scooter – Bora Bora Bora
–> LIGHTRAY
LMFAO vs. Scooter – Shake That Anthem (Lightray Mashup)
Ellie Goulding vs. Medina vs. DeadMau5 – You And I Outside (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars
Vengaboys – 2 Brazil! (Extended Hit Radio)
David Guetta, Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis – Would I Lie To You – Club Mix
