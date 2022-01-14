You’re way out of line now (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
01/14/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Welcome to our playlist.
Quote of the week:
“You’re way out of line now” – Jane Child
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Galantis – No Money – Dillon Francis Remix
–> LIGHTRAY
Richard Bedford & Above & Beyond vs. Benny Benassi – Back to the Sun & Moon (Lightray Mashup)
Moon_s Girl vs. Dua Lipa – Physical Material World (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Demi Levato – Heart Attack – Alias Remix
Inner City f. Katy B – Good Life
Mr.Kitty – We Found Love
–> LIGHTRAY
Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)
P!nk vs. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Party (Lightray Mashup)
–> RJD
Katy Perry – Roar – Cazzette Remix
Netta – Toy (Sagi Kariv Remix)
Martin Garrix & MOTi – Virus (How About Now)
