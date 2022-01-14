You’re way out of line now (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

01/14/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“You’re way out of line now” – Jane Child

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Galantis – No Money – Dillon Francis Remix

–> LIGHTRAY

Richard Bedford & Above & Beyond vs. Benny Benassi – Back to the Sun & Moon (Lightray Mashup)

Moon_s Girl vs. Dua Lipa – Physical Material World (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Demi Levato – Heart Attack – Alias Remix

Inner City f. Katy B – Good Life

Mr.Kitty – We Found Love

–> LIGHTRAY

Billie Eilish vs. Oliver Heldens – Bad Gecko (Lightray Mashup)

P!nk vs. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Party (Lightray Mashup)

–> RJD

Katy Perry – Roar – Cazzette Remix

Netta – Toy (Sagi Kariv Remix)

Martin Garrix & MOTi – Virus (How About Now)