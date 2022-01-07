Party girls don’t get hurt (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist

01/07/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield

Welcome to our playlist.

Quote of the week:

“Party girls don’t get hurt” – Sia

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.

Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/

Vengaboys – Hot Hot Hot

–> LIGHTRAY

Miley Cyrus vs. Syn Cole – Wrecking Miami (Lightray Mashup)

Lady Gaga vs. B&G Project – Don’t Stop Dancin’ (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)

–> RJD

Carly Rae Jepsen – Now That I Found You

Serebro – My Money

Chain Smokers – Hashtag Selfie

–> LIGHTRAY

Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup)

TLC vs. Le Youth – As Long As You_re A Scrub (Lightray Clean Mashup Edit)

–> RJD

Barbara Tucker & The Cube Guys – I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Ellie Goulding – Burn – Tiesto Remix

Daft Punk – Get Lucky – Dark Intensity RmX