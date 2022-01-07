Party girls don’t get hurt (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist
01/07/22 – Hosted by WIlliam Mayfield
Quote of the week:
“Party girls don’t get hurt” – Sia
The first song every week is the only song we could agree on.
Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/
Vengaboys – Hot Hot Hot
–> LIGHTRAY
Miley Cyrus vs. Syn Cole – Wrecking Miami (Lightray Mashup)
Lady Gaga vs. B&G Project – Don’t Stop Dancin’ (Lightray Mashup Mixshow)
–> RJD
Carly Rae Jepsen – Now That I Found You
Serebro – My Money
Chain Smokers – Hashtag Selfie
–> LIGHTRAY
Sofi Tukker vs. Deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Best Friend (Lightray Clean Mashup)
TLC vs. Le Youth – As Long As You_re A Scrub (Lightray Clean Mashup Edit)
–> RJD
Barbara Tucker & The Cube Guys – I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Ellie Goulding – Burn – Tiesto Remix
Daft Punk – Get Lucky – Dark Intensity RmX
