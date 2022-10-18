Join Us for the Great Washington Shake Out!

On October 20, 2022, millions of people will participate in Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills by practicing Drop, Cover, and Hold On, or other protective actions that reduce earthquake injuries. Many people and organizations will also practice other aspects of their emergency plans.

Join us on C895 Mornings on October 20th as Drew Bailey plays shake, earthquake and tsunami themed songs as requested by you! Comment at the bottom of this post for a song that you think should be added to the Great Washington ShakeOut playlist and listen on Thursday hear if your track makes the cut! We will also be featuring interviews, emergency preparedness tips and more!

You can participate in the Great Washington ShakeOut by registering now: ShakeOut.org!

As you get ready for the Great ShakeOut, check out a (Pre)Parody of Smash Mouth’s “All-Star” focusing on how you can get better prepared for the next Earthquake by learning to Drop, Cover, and Hold On when the ground shakes!