Student Charity of the Month

Student Charity of the Month – Food Lifeline

Bruce Wirth
March 1, 2023
1 min read
Food Lifeline logo with the words "hunger doesn't have to happen" below

Food Lifeline works to fill the immediate needs of people facing hunger and reduce food insecurity and hunger by creating long-term solutions that are focused on its root causes.

We provide nutritious food to hundreds of thousands of people facing hunger in Western Washington every year. We do this by sourcing millions of pounds of donated food, including fresh produce, from farmers, manufacturers, wholesalers and distribution centers, grocers, restaurants, and retail locations.

Volunteers inspect, sort, and repack food in Food Lifeline’s 130,000-square-foot Hunger Solution Center in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. We distribute this food through our distribution programs in partnership with more than 300 food banks, shelters, and meal programs that serve people throughout Western Washington. This highly efficient system allows us to ensure that the equivalent of 213,000 meals daily reaches people who don’t have enough to eat.

Learn more about opportunities to donate, volunteer, and advocate at www.foodlifeline.org.

See the other great charities selected by our students at c895.org/charity

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu