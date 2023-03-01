Student Charity of the Month – Food Lifeline

Food Lifeline works to fill the immediate needs of people facing hunger and reduce food insecurity and hunger by creating long-term solutions that are focused on its root causes.

We provide nutritious food to hundreds of thousands of people facing hunger in Western Washington every year. We do this by sourcing millions of pounds of donated food, including fresh produce, from farmers, manufacturers, wholesalers and distribution centers, grocers, restaurants, and retail locations.

Volunteers inspect, sort, and repack food in Food Lifeline’s 130,000-square-foot Hunger Solution Center in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. We distribute this food through our distribution programs in partnership with more than 300 food banks, shelters, and meal programs that serve people throughout Western Washington. This highly efficient system allows us to ensure that the equivalent of 213,000 meals daily reaches people who don’t have enough to eat.

Learn more about opportunities to donate, volunteer, and advocate at www.foodlifeline.org.

