Student Charity of the Month – Lambert House

Since 1981 the Lambert House LGBTQ Youth Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated over 15,000 individual minors and young adults through over 500,000 interactions.

Ninety-two percent of LGBTQ+ youth that come to Lambert House tell us their #1 goal is to make friends. Lambert House staff and 123 skilled volunteers facilitate 22 weekly and monthly opportunities to make friends in a safe and fun environment, in-person and online. These social opportunities reduce isolation and improve health outcomes for LGBTQ+ youth.

Lambert House is a force against prejudice in the struggle to build a world in which LGBTQ+ children and young adults are healthy and safe, and command equality in their families, schools, and communities. Information about our programs, how to join, and how to support is available on our website: https://www.lamberthouse.org/

