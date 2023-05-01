Student Charity of the Month – Shuttsie Love Community Pantry

Shuttsie Love Community Pantry redistributes community resources for kids, adults and families in need – helping them move from surviving to thriving. Servicing 40+ people a day, the pantry’s free resources include warm and refrigerated meals, hygiene items, and cold weather survival gear like heavy coats and sleeping bags. Accessible 24/7 in the Northeast Seattle neighborhood,redistributes community resources for kids, adults and families in need – helping them move from surviving to thriving. Servicing 40+ people a day, the pantry’s free resources include warm and refrigerated meals, hygiene items, and cold weather survival gear like heavy coats and sleeping bags.

Today, 1 in 6 Seattle Public Schools students are food insecure, and with Shuttsie Love located in the middle of John Rogers Elementary, Jane Addams Middle School and Nathan Hale High School, they help area kids get what they need when they need it. Moms and families routinely visit the pantry to ‘shop’ for ingredients, whether they have access to a kitchen for meal prep or are experiencing housing instability with less cooking options available in living situations like RV’s, tents, and in the streets. As most food banks have limited hours, Shuttsie Love is often the only place to get a hot cup of soup with autonomy for visitors to prepare it right there on-site anytime, including nights and weekends.

To get inspiration for your own neighborhood-based pantry or help support Shuttsie Love’s current asks, visit their Instagram at www.instagram.com/shuttsie_ love/ As voted by Nathan Hale students:

“They take the time to share food and other resources to keep our community taken care of and will never refuse someone in need. They should be recognized because of the time, effort, love, and great care they put into their loving pantry and for continuing to share and care for our community. They always provide help for anyone who needs it and provide more than just food (ex. blankets, pillows, clothes, toys, feminine products, and so much more and they do it with great love).” – Emma, Grade 9

“Everyday they pull community together to take care of their most vulnerable neighbors. From homeless neighbors to kids on their way to school whose families are struggling, this free pantry provides essential care for so many people in need. Victoria is a loving and responsible pantry manager who deserves all the support she can get.” – Danielle, Grade 10