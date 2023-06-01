student-charity-of-the-month

Student Charity of the Month – TeenTix

Harmony Soleil
June 1, 2023
A yellow to green gradient with the words "TeenTix" over the outline of a ticket.
TeenTix exists to break down the barriers that prevent teens from accessing art in their community, such as ticket cost, not knowing where to look for events, navigating transportation around the city, and feeling insecure around arts-going. Through their Arts Accessibility and Youth Empowerment programs, teens grow deeper, more meaningful connections to each other and the Arts and Culture world around them.

 

With over 100,000 members, the TeenTix Pass Program helps connect teens to affordable day-of tickets to arts and culture events they love! Take your TeenTix Pass anywhere; museums, opera, theatre, concerts, dance, movies, and more! Teens can sign up FOR FREE 

and check out all the TeenTix eligible events on the TeenTix Calendar or check out the weekly recommendations on instagram.

Teens can also apply to join one of the TeenTix Youth Empowerment Programs; The New GuardThe Newsroom, or the Teen Arts PodcastWhether you are a leader, a writer, a podcaster, or all three– each TeenTix Teen Program pays young people to express and share their opinions! Applications are open now and close July 31st. Apply now!

 
As voted by Nathan Hale students: 
“TeenTix is definitely the cheapest way to get to all sorts of performing arts” – Finn, grade 10

