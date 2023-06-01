Student Charity of the Month – TeenTix

TeenTix exists to break down the barriers that prevent teens from accessing art in their community, such as ticket cost, not knowing where to look for events, navigating transportation around the city, and feeling insecure around arts-going. Through their Arts Accessibility and Youth Empowerment programs, teens grow deeper, more meaningful connections to each other and the Arts and Culture world around them.

As voted by Nathan Hale students:

“TeenTix is definitely the cheapest way to get to all sorts of performing arts” – Finn, grade 10