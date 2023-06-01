Student Charity of the Month – TeenTix

With over 100,000 members, the TeenTix Pass Program helps connect teens to affordable day-of tickets to arts and culture events they love! Take your TeenTix Pass anywhere; museums, opera, theatre, concerts, dance, movies, and more! Teens can sign up FOR FREE
and check out all the TeenTix eligible events on the TeenTix Calendar or check out the weekly recommendations on instagram.
Teens can also apply to join one of the TeenTix Youth Empowerment Programs; The New Guard, The Newsroom, or the Teen Arts Podcast. Whether you are a leader, a writer, a podcaster, or all three– each TeenTix Teen Program pays young people to express and share their opinions! Applications are open now and close July 31st. Apply now!
