student-charity-of-the-month

Student Charity of the Month – Seattle Humane

Harmony Soleil
July 6, 2023
1 min read

As voted by Nathan Hale High School 9th grader Zia: “Seattle Humane helps all kinds of neglected animals find the perfect home”. 

Seattle Humane has proudly promoted the human-animal bond by saving and serving pets in need since its founding in 1897. Seattle Humane is a pet resource center for the region, providing adoption services, a pet food bank and support for pet owners, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries and wellness exams, humane education for all ages and more. More than a shelter, Seattle Humane is committed to being a champion for pets and their people – even those who never come to the shelter. Seattle Humane is located at 13212 SE Eastgate Way in Bellevue. Click here to DONATE, or simply find @SeattleHumane on Venmo. For more information, visit SeattleHumane.org or call 425-641-0080.

See the other great charities selected by our students at c895.org/charity

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu