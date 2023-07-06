Student Charity of the Month – Seattle Humane

As voted by Nathan Hale High School 9th grader Zia: “Seattle Humane helps all kinds of neglected animals find the perfect home”.
Seattle Humane has proudly promoted the human-animal bond by saving and serving pets in need since its founding in 1897. Seattle Humane is a pet resource center for the region, providing adoption services, a pet food bank and support for pet owners, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries and wellness exams, humane education for all ages and more. More than a shelter, Seattle Humane is committed to being a champion for pets and their people – even those who never come to the shelter. Seattle Humane is located at 13212 SE Eastgate Way in Bellevue. Click here to DONATE, or simply find @SeattleHumane on Venmo. For more information, visit SeattleHumane.org or call 425-641-0080.
