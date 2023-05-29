On the Edge: 05.28.23 w/Projekt Records 40th Anniversary Interview

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com

Special treat this week: We interview Sam Rosenthal on the power of labels in the Spotify era and the changes in his creative process over the past 40 years… as well as premiering his cat’s new ambient album (no really). Want more Projekt? Sam put together a seven-hour, 90-song Projekt 40th playlist on Spotify just for you!

Zuul’s Normie Numbers are Berlinese and Liverpudilan. Don’t get to use that one in a sentence very often.

Hour ONE: Sam Rosenthal/Projekt Interview from DJ Zuul

Black Tape For A Blue Girl – Ashes in the Brittle Air (Excerpt)/ Sam Rosenthal I Lycia – Ionia / Sam Rosenthal II Nova Cat Purring Sounds – Interstellar Purr (Excerpt) / Sam Rosenthal III deepspace – Now the Balloon Rises into the Sky Black Tape For A Blue Girl – seireenien lumoama Sidewalks and Skeletons – GLOW Zanias – Teatree The Birthday Massacre – Burn Away Josie Pace – Pure Morning School Of Seven Bells – The Night The KVB – Above Us Ladytron – Misery Remember Me Black Tape For A Blue Girl – The Cleft Serpent

Hour TWO: Decades of Darkwave with DJ Drew



Gary Numan – Intruder KMFDM – Godlike Solar Fake – This Pretty Life [Iris Mix] Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant CHVRCHES – Bela Lugosi’s Dead Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead [Tomb Raider Mix] ESA – Come And Find Me [DJD Edit] Depeche Mode – Shake The Disease Ladytron – Seventeen [Droydz DJD Edit] Night Club – Die In The Disco New Order – Confusion [Arthur Baker] The Normal – Warm Leatherette

Hour THREE: New music with DJ Paradigm Lost



Gohsthand – WeAreTheBeatOfTheWorld Fatigue – Cold As The Sun Traumship – In Vain Kanga – Monster HEALTH – Hateful Merry Chicklit – Fireman (Radio Edit) Kota Kira – Vibrant Faith Die Arkitekt – XTC Spankthenun – Chrome (Extise Remix) Nuel – Murmur (remix) Tom Wax and DSTRTD SGNL – Law and Order (DSTRTD SGNL Remix) 2nd Face – Underneath the Silence

Sam Rosenthal knows when you are sleeping and knows when you’re awake

