On the Edge: 05.28.23 w/Projekt Records 40th Anniversary Interview

DJ Zuul
May 29, 2023
Special treat this week:  We interview Sam Rosenthal on the power of labels in the Spotify era and the changes in his creative process over the past 40 years… as well as premiering his cat’s new ambient album (no really).  Want more Projekt?  Sam put together a seven-hour, 90-song Projekt 40th playlist on Spotify just for you!

Zuul’s Normie Numbers are Berlinese and Liverpudilan.  Don’t get to use that one in a sentence very often.

Hour ONE: Sam Rosenthal/Projekt Interview  from DJ Zuul

  1. Black Tape For A Blue Girl – Ashes in the Brittle Air (Excerpt)/ Sam Rosenthal I
  2. Lycia – Ionia / Sam Rosenthal II
  3. Nova Cat Purring Sounds – Interstellar Purr (Excerpt) / Sam Rosenthal III
  4. deepspace – Now the Balloon Rises into the Sky
  5. Black Tape For A Blue Girl – seireenien lumoama
  6. Sidewalks and Skeletons – GLOW
  7. Zanias – Teatree
  8. The Birthday Massacre – Burn Away
  9. Josie Pace – Pure Morning
  10. School Of Seven Bells – The Night
  11. The KVB – Above Us
  12. Ladytron –  Misery Remember Me
  13. Black Tape For A Blue Girl – The Cleft Serpent

Hour TWO: Decades of Darkwave with DJ Drew

  1. Gary Numan – Intruder
  2. KMFDM – Godlike
  3. Solar Fake – This Pretty Life [Iris Mix]
  4. Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant
  5. CHVRCHES – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
  6. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead [Tomb Raider Mix]
  7. ESA – Come And Find Me [DJD Edit]
  8. Depeche Mode – Shake The Disease
  9. Ladytron – Seventeen [Droydz DJD Edit]
  10. Night Club – Die In The Disco
  11. New Order – Confusion [Arthur Baker]
  12. The Normal – Warm Leatherette

Hour THREE: New music with DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Gohsthand – WeAreTheBeatOfTheWorld
  2. Fatigue – Cold As The Sun
  3. Traumship – In Vain
  4. Kanga – Monster
  5. HEALTH – Hateful
  6. Merry Chicklit – Fireman (Radio Edit)
  7. Kota Kira – Vibrant Faith
  8. Die Arkitekt – XTC
  9. Spankthenun – Chrome (Extise Remix)
  10. Nuel – Murmur (remix)
  11. Tom Wax and DSTRTD SGNL – Law and Order (DSTRTD SGNL Remix)
  12. 2nd Face – Underneath the Silence

Sam Rosenthal knows when you are sleeping and knows when you’re awake

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

