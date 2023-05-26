Drew Bailey's BlogInterviews

R3HAB Interview

Drew Bailey
May 26, 2023
Album cover of "Rock Your Body"

On the phone with R3HAB while he is on his China tour. We discuss his new record, “Rock Your Body,” and his collaboration with Sash! and INNA.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

