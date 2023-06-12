On the Edge: 06.11.23 Mechanismus Battlefields!

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com

Hey kidz whatchoo doin’ next week: ♪ Mech-♫-a-nis-♪-mus Tiiiime is heeere ♪ and we talk to Ali allll about it.

Zuul has no Normie Numbers this week. No Pity for the Majority. But we do have an explainer on what, exactly, is a Wumpscut.

Hour ONE: DJ Drew & Ali – Mechanismus Battlefields



Grendel – Deep Waters Dawn Of Ashes – Portrait Of Homicide [Grendel Mix] Ego Likeness – Sirens & Satellites Icon Of Coil – Perfect Sex [Scandy Mix] Unter Null – Moving On Priest – Vaudeville Panzer AG – Paper Angels Orgy – Empty C-Lekktor – Dirty Elekktro Sex Llumens – Cold In December Grendel – Chemicals & Circuitry [Komor Commando Mix]

Hour TWO: Industrial for Dummies with Zuul



:Wumpscut: – Industrial Hamster Dance Wumpscut in 60 Seconds :Wumpscut: – Rise Again (Datom Remix) PK Prodigy & Rammstein – Firestarter vs Sonne Einsamkeit – Not Your Slave Juno Reactor – Tempest Spahn Ranch – Remnants Paula Temple – Futures Betrayed Front 242 – Happiness (Live) Blvck Ceiling- Young :Wumpscut: – Silent Running Funker Vogt – Der letzte Tanz (Tanzmix) Apoptygma Berzerk – Soultaker Skinny Puppy – Scrapyard

Hour THREE: Return of the (Rockett) Qween



Krystal System – Underground Daemonia Nymphe – Daemonos Acid Bats – Enclaves The Sign Of Human – 關上所有的燈 Eivør – Silvitni Ploho – Закладка La Main – Entre Le Jour Et La Nuit Velvet Condom – Kalter Lippenstift Молчат Дома (Molchat Doma) – Судно Rammstein – Engel Brigitte Bardot f Serge Gainsbourg – Je t’aime moi non plus Soap Kills – Enta Fen 黒色エレジー – Goddess Lebanon Hangover – Du Scrollst Yasmine Hanmdan – Aleb

you know it must be good if it’s written in kanji

