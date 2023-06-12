InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge: 06.11.23 Mechanismus Battlefields!

DJ Zuul
June 12, 2023
2 min read

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com

We get it.  11pm to 2am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto.

Hey kidz whatchoo doin’ next week:  ♪ Mech-♫-a-nis-♪-mus Tiiiime is heeere ♪ and we talk to Ali allll about it.

 

Zuul has no Normie Numbers this week.  No Pity for the Majority.  But we do have an explainer on what, exactly, is a Wumpscut.

Hour ONE: DJ Drew & Ali – Mechanismus Battlefields

  1. Grendel – Deep Waters
  2. Dawn Of Ashes – Portrait Of Homicide [Grendel Mix]
  3. Ego Likeness – Sirens & Satellites
  4. Icon Of Coil – Perfect Sex [Scandy Mix]
  5. Unter Null – Moving On
  6. Priest – Vaudeville
  7. Panzer AG – Paper Angels
  8. Orgy – Empty
  9. C-Lekktor – Dirty Elekktro Sex
  10. Llumens – Cold In December
  11. Grendel – Chemicals & Circuitry [Komor Commando Mix]

Hour TWO: Industrial for Dummies with Zuul

  1. :Wumpscut:  – Industrial Hamster Dance
  2. Wumpscut in 60 Seconds
  3. :Wumpscut:  – Rise Again (Datom Remix)
  4. PK Prodigy & Rammstein –  Firestarter vs Sonne
  5. Einsamkeit – Not Your Slave
  6. Juno Reactor – Tempest
  7. Spahn Ranch – Remnants
  8. Paula Temple – Futures Betrayed
  9. Front 242 – Happiness (Live)
  10. Blvck Ceiling-  Young
  11. :Wumpscut: – Silent Running
  12. Funker Vogt – Der letzte Tanz (Tanzmix)
  13. Apoptygma Berzerk – Soultaker
  14. Skinny Puppy – Scrapyard

Hour THREE: Return of the (Rockett) Qween

  1. Krystal System – Underground
  2. Daemonia Nymphe – Daemonos
  3. Acid Bats – Enclaves
  4. The Sign Of Human – 關上所有的燈
  5. Eivør – Silvitni
  6. Ploho – Закладка
  7. La Main – Entre Le Jour Et La Nuit
  8. Velvet Condom – Kalter Lippenstift
  9. Молчат Дома (Molchat Doma) – Судно
  10. Rammstein – Engel
  11. Brigitte Bardot f Serge Gainsbourg – Je t’aime moi non plus
  12. Soap Kills – Enta Fen
  13. 黒色エレジー – Goddess
  14. Lebanon Hangover – Du Scrollst
  15. Yasmine Hanmdan – Aleb

you know it must be good if it’s written in kanji

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu