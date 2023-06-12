On the Edge: 06.11.23 Mechanismus Battlefields!

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com
Hey kidz whatchoo doin’ next week: ♪ Mech-♫-a-nis-♪-mus Tiiiime is heeere ♪ and we talk to Ali allll about it.
Zuul has no Normie Numbers this week. No Pity for the Majority. But we do have an explainer on what, exactly, is a Wumpscut.
Hour ONE: DJ Drew & Ali – Mechanismus Battlefields
- Grendel – Deep Waters
- Dawn Of Ashes – Portrait Of Homicide [Grendel Mix]
- Ego Likeness – Sirens & Satellites
- Icon Of Coil – Perfect Sex [Scandy Mix]
- Unter Null – Moving On
- Priest – Vaudeville
- Panzer AG – Paper Angels
- Orgy – Empty
- C-Lekktor – Dirty Elekktro Sex
- Llumens – Cold In December
- Grendel – Chemicals & Circuitry [Komor Commando Mix]
Hour TWO: Industrial for Dummies with Zuul
- :Wumpscut: – Industrial Hamster Dance
- Wumpscut in 60 Seconds
- :Wumpscut: – Rise Again (Datom Remix)
- PK Prodigy & Rammstein – Firestarter vs Sonne
- Einsamkeit – Not Your Slave
- Juno Reactor – Tempest
- Spahn Ranch – Remnants
- Paula Temple – Futures Betrayed
- Front 242 – Happiness (Live)
- Blvck Ceiling- Young
- :Wumpscut: – Silent Running
- Funker Vogt – Der letzte Tanz (Tanzmix)
- Apoptygma Berzerk – Soultaker
- Skinny Puppy – Scrapyard
Hour THREE: Return of the (Rockett) Qween
- Krystal System – Underground
- Daemonia Nymphe – Daemonos
- Acid Bats – Enclaves
- The Sign Of Human – 關上所有的燈
- Eivør – Silvitni
- Ploho – Закладка
- La Main – Entre Le Jour Et La Nuit
- Velvet Condom – Kalter Lippenstift
- Молчат Дома (Molchat Doma) – Судно
- Rammstein – Engel
- Brigitte Bardot f Serge Gainsbourg – Je t’aime moi non plus
- Soap Kills – Enta Fen
- 黒色エレジー – Goddess
- Lebanon Hangover – Du Scrollst
- Yasmine Hanmdan – Aleb
