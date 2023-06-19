InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 06.18.23

DJ Zuul
June 19, 2023
Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. NOIR (US)  – Fallen (Femme Mix)
  2. Alice Glass  – BABY TEETH
  3. :10:  – Endless
  4. Sven Phalanx & Misssuicide –  Smell Of Pain feat. Miss Kitty (Reloaded)
  5. Keluar – Panguna (The Hacker Remix)
  6. Skinny Puppy – Pro-test
  7. Funker Vogt –  Friendly Fire
  8. Front 242 –  Moldavia
  9. Front Line Assembly –  Modus Operandi
  10. Ladytron –  California
  11. Lycia –  Mist
  12. Smouldering Embers of Aggression –  Homecoming (System Syn cover)
  13. We Are Magonia –  Go To The Devil
  14. Liebknecht –  Rhodos

Hour TWO: DJ Drew

  1. Razed In Black – Blush
  2. And One – Sexkeit
  3. Project Pitchfork – Steelrose [APB Mix]
  4. Peter Murphy – Roll Call (Reprise)
  5. Skinny Puppy – Inquisition [Extended]
  6. OhGr – wAteR
  7. Nine Inch Nails – Into The Void
  8. Apoptygma Berzerk – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Cohen Remix]
  9. Covenant – Dead Stars
  10. VNV Nation – Precipice
  11. New Order – Subculture [Substance Mix]

Hour THREE: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Glass Apple Bonsai – Suicide, You, and I
  2. Interface – Neer Say Farewell (Assemblage 23 Remix)
  3. Sandy – Just Human
  4. Gasoline Invertabrate – Boston
  5. Vigilante – The Other Side (Funker Vogt Remix)
  6. Dread Risks – Obliteration Complex (Ritual Remix)
  7. Llumen – Death Walks on Hgh Heals (Benjamin’s Plague Remix)
  8. Tragic Impulse – Hindsight
  9. Red Lokust – Madmen (tragic Impulse Remix)
  10. Clockwork Echo – Embrace the Silence So Cold
  11. Black Agent – ACAB
  12. Finite Automata – Second Circle

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

