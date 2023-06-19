On the Edge Playlist: 06.18.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com
We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto.
Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- NOIR (US) – Fallen (Femme Mix)
- Alice Glass – BABY TEETH
- :10: – Endless
- Sven Phalanx & Misssuicide – Smell Of Pain feat. Miss Kitty (Reloaded)
- Keluar – Panguna (The Hacker Remix)
- Skinny Puppy – Pro-test
- Funker Vogt – Friendly Fire
- Front 242 – Moldavia
- Front Line Assembly – Modus Operandi
- Ladytron – California
- Lycia – Mist
- Smouldering Embers of Aggression – Homecoming (System Syn cover)
- We Are Magonia – Go To The Devil
- Liebknecht – Rhodos
Hour TWO: DJ Drew
- Razed In Black – Blush
- And One – Sexkeit
- Project Pitchfork – Steelrose [APB Mix]
- Peter Murphy – Roll Call (Reprise)
- Skinny Puppy – Inquisition [Extended]
- OhGr – wAteR
- Nine Inch Nails – Into The Void
- Apoptygma Berzerk – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Cohen Remix]
- Covenant – Dead Stars
- VNV Nation – Precipice
- New Order – Subculture [Substance Mix]
Hour THREE: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Glass Apple Bonsai – Suicide, You, and I
- Interface – Neer Say Farewell (Assemblage 23 Remix)
- Sandy – Just Human
- Gasoline Invertabrate – Boston
- Vigilante – The Other Side (Funker Vogt Remix)
- Dread Risks – Obliteration Complex (Ritual Remix)
- Llumen – Death Walks on Hgh Heals (Benjamin’s Plague Remix)
- Tragic Impulse – Hindsight
- Red Lokust – Madmen (tragic Impulse Remix)
- Clockwork Echo – Embrace the Silence So Cold
- Black Agent – ACAB
- Finite Automata – Second Circle
Gustave Dore, The Wrestle of Jacob, 1855
Add comment