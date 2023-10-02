On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 10.01.23

DJ Zuul
October 2, 2023
Sun October 1 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul Crossfades

  1. Unhealed – Self-Pressure
  2. Zanias – Unraveled
  3. Rotersand – Higher Ground (Unrestrained Remix by Evendorff)
  4. Kaspar – Injection (Original Mix)
  5. Alice Glass – FAIR GAME
  6. Monolith – Push
  7. Tom Wax – Reframer (DSTRTD SGNL Remix)
  8. Front 242 – Tragedy (For You) [Punish Your Machine Mix 7″]
  9. And One – Anguish (Live)
  10. Skinny Puppy – Tin Omen
  11. I Hate Models – It Will Last Forever
  12. Minuit Machine – Basic Needs
  13. Plaid – Maru (Orbital Remix)

Mon October 2 Hour ONE: DJ Drew Orchestrates

  1. KMFDM – D.I.Y
  2. Rotersand – War On Error [Declare]
  3. Brainbug – Benedictus [Exitale Edit]
  4. E Nomine – Vader Unser [Long]
  5. Laibach – Geburt Einer Nation
  6. Rammstein – Mein Herz Brennt [Boyz Noize Mix]
  7. Propaganda – p-Machinery [Video Mix]
  8. Project Pitchfork – The Longing
  9. The Tear Garden – In Search Of My Rose
  10. Depeche Mode – Halo
  11. Rob D – Clubbed To Death [Kurayamino Variation]
  12. Madonna – Frozen

Mon October 2 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween Covers

  1. Minerve – Here Comes The Rain Again
  2. Terminal Choice – I Kissed A Girl
  3. Siouxsie & The Banshees – The Passenger
  4. Dum Dum Girls – There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
  5. The Raveonettes – I Wanna Be Adored
  6. Adi Shazam – Money, Money, Money
  7. Juno Francis – Beautiful Stranger
  8. The Sisters Of Mercy – Gimme Shelter
  9. Depeche Mode – Route 66
  10. Carbon 12 – Burning Down The House
  11. Leaether Strip – Army Of Me
  12. Rosetta Stone – Are ‘Friends’ Electric
  13. In Strict Confidence – The Sun Always Shines On TV
  14. Cannons – Can’t Help Falling In Love

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

