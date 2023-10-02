On the Edge Playlist: 10.01.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Sun October 1 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul Crossfades
- Unhealed – Self-Pressure
- Zanias – Unraveled
- Rotersand – Higher Ground (Unrestrained Remix by Evendorff)
- Kaspar – Injection (Original Mix)
- Alice Glass – FAIR GAME
- Monolith – Push
- Tom Wax – Reframer (DSTRTD SGNL Remix)
- Front 242 – Tragedy (For You) [Punish Your Machine Mix 7″]
- And One – Anguish (Live)
- Skinny Puppy – Tin Omen
- I Hate Models – It Will Last Forever
- Minuit Machine – Basic Needs
- Plaid – Maru (Orbital Remix)
Mon October 2 Hour ONE: DJ Drew Orchestrates
- KMFDM – D.I.Y
- Rotersand – War On Error [Declare]
- Brainbug – Benedictus [Exitale Edit]
- E Nomine – Vader Unser [Long]
- Laibach – Geburt Einer Nation
- Rammstein – Mein Herz Brennt [Boyz Noize Mix]
- Propaganda – p-Machinery [Video Mix]
- Project Pitchfork – The Longing
- The Tear Garden – In Search Of My Rose
- Depeche Mode – Halo
- Rob D – Clubbed To Death [Kurayamino Variation]
- Madonna – Frozen
Mon October 2 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween Covers
- Minerve – Here Comes The Rain Again
- Terminal Choice – I Kissed A Girl
- Siouxsie & The Banshees – The Passenger
- Dum Dum Girls – There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
- The Raveonettes – I Wanna Be Adored
- Adi Shazam – Money, Money, Money
- Juno Francis – Beautiful Stranger
- The Sisters Of Mercy – Gimme Shelter
- Depeche Mode – Route 66
- Carbon 12 – Burning Down The House
- Leaether Strip – Army Of Me
- Rosetta Stone – Are ‘Friends’ Electric
- In Strict Confidence – The Sun Always Shines On TV
- Cannons – Can’t Help Falling In Love
