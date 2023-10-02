On the Edge Playlist: 10.01.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.

Sun October 1 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul Crossfades



Unhealed – Self-Pressure Zanias – Unraveled Rotersand – Higher Ground (Unrestrained Remix by Evendorff) Kaspar – Injection (Original Mix) Alice Glass – FAIR GAME Monolith – Push Tom Wax – Reframer (DSTRTD SGNL Remix) Front 242 – Tragedy (For You) [Punish Your Machine Mix 7″] And One – Anguish (Live) Skinny Puppy – Tin Omen I Hate Models – It Will Last Forever Minuit Machine – Basic Needs Plaid – Maru (Orbital Remix)

Mon October 2 Hour ONE: DJ Drew Orchestrates



KMFDM – D.I.Y Rotersand – War On Error [Declare] Brainbug – Benedictus [Exitale Edit] E Nomine – Vader Unser [Long] Laibach – Geburt Einer Nation Rammstein – Mein Herz Brennt [Boyz Noize Mix] Propaganda – p-Machinery [Video Mix] Project Pitchfork – The Longing The Tear Garden – In Search Of My Rose Depeche Mode – Halo Rob D – Clubbed To Death [Kurayamino Variation] Madonna – Frozen

Mon October 2 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween Covers



Minerve – Here Comes The Rain Again Terminal Choice – I Kissed A Girl Siouxsie & The Banshees – The Passenger Dum Dum Girls – There Is A Light That Never Goes Out The Raveonettes – I Wanna Be Adored Adi Shazam – Money, Money, Money Juno Francis – Beautiful Stranger The Sisters Of Mercy – Gimme Shelter Depeche Mode – Route 66 Carbon 12 – Burning Down The House Leaether Strip – Army Of Me Rosetta Stone – Are ‘Friends’ Electric In Strict Confidence – The Sun Always Shines On TV Cannons – Can’t Help Falling In Love

Gustave Dore, Dante’s Inferno Canto XIX: “Popes Under Fire”

