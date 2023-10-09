On the Edge Playlist: 10.08.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Sun October 8 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- Front 242 – Until Death (Us Do Part)
- klack – Body2Body2Body (Portion Control mix)
- Civil Hate – Secta
- Kensuke Ushio – Smells Blood
- SUPERNOVA 1006 – I’m Not Crying
- Beyond The Wizards Sleeve – Diagram Girl (Beyond the Wizards Sleeve Re-Animation)
- Kite – Don’t Take the Light Away (Mr. Monell Remix)
- Underworld – and the colour red (Rebūke Remix)
- Zanias – Tryptamine Palace
- Artbat – Age of Love (ARTBAT Rave Mix)
- Depeche Mode – Master And Servant
- Powerman 5000 – Black Lipstick
- Brutalist Architecture In The Sun – Single Spaces Cry
Mon October 9 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
- KMFDM – Dogma
- Komor Kommando – Love Your Neighbor [KMFDM Mix]
- Electrovot – Night Soldier [Komor Kommando Mix]
- ESA – I Detach [Moris Blak Mix]
- Moris Blak – Candyman [Warehouse]
- Rotersand – Yes We Care
- Imperative Reaction – Surface [Rotersand Rework]
- Bruderschaft – Return [Imperative Reaction Mix]
- Laibach – Bruderschaft [Kraftwerk Tribute]
- Kraftwerk – Tour de France [2009 Promo Edit]
- Rammstein – Engel [Aesthetic Perfection Mix]
- Aesthetic Perfection – Automaton
- IAMX – Kingdom Of Welcome Addiction [Aesthetic Perfection Mix]
- Grendel – Deep Waters
Mon October 9 Hour TWO: DJ Skinlayers
- Skytalk – Beats Antique
- Earth Death – Baths
- Lofticries – Purity Ring
- Purple Eyes (feat. Sophie-Tith) – The Toxic Avenger
- Spectres From The Black Moss – Ashbury Heights
- Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) – Rezz x fknsyd
- Skins – Portion Control
- A Failure – Lycia
- Shine – Younger Brother
- No 1 – Die Antwoord
- Bloodsport – Sneaker Pimps
- The City Sleeps – MC 900ft Jesus
- Running Up That Hill – Placebo
