On the Edge Playlist: 10.08.23

DJ Zuul
October 9, 2023
Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

Sun October 8 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Front 242 – Until Death (Us Do Part)
  2. klack – Body2Body2Body (Portion Control mix)
  3. Civil Hate – Secta
  4. Kensuke Ushio – Smells Blood
  5. SUPERNOVA 1006 – I’m Not Crying
  6. Beyond The Wizards Sleeve – Diagram Girl (Beyond the Wizards Sleeve Re-Animation)
  7. Kite – Don’t Take the Light Away (Mr. Monell Remix)
  8. Underworld – and the colour red (Rebūke Remix)
  9. Zanias – Tryptamine Palace
  10. Artbat – Age of Love (ARTBAT Rave Mix)
  11. Depeche Mode – Master And Servant
  12. Powerman 5000 – Black Lipstick
  13. Brutalist Architecture In The Sun – Single Spaces Cry

Mon October 9 Hour ONE: DJ Drew

  1. KMFDM – Dogma
  2. Komor Kommando – Love Your Neighbor [KMFDM Mix]
  3. Electrovot – Night Soldier [Komor Kommando Mix]
  4. ESA – I Detach [Moris Blak Mix]
  5. Moris Blak – Candyman [Warehouse]
  6. Rotersand – Yes We Care
  7. Imperative Reaction – Surface [Rotersand Rework]
  8. Bruderschaft – Return [Imperative Reaction Mix]
  9. Laibach – Bruderschaft [Kraftwerk Tribute]
  10. Kraftwerk – Tour de France [2009 Promo Edit]
  11. Rammstein – Engel [Aesthetic Perfection Mix]
  12. Aesthetic Perfection – Automaton
  13. IAMX – Kingdom Of Welcome Addiction [Aesthetic Perfection Mix]
  14. Grendel – Deep Waters

Mon October 9 Hour TWO: DJ Skinlayers

  1.  Skytalk – Beats Antique
  2. Earth Death – Baths
  3. Lofticries – Purity Ring
  4. Purple Eyes (feat. Sophie-Tith) – The Toxic Avenger
  5. Spectres From The Black Moss – Ashbury Heights
  6. Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) – Rezz x fknsyd
  7. Skins – Portion Control
  8. A Failure – Lycia
  9. Shine – Younger Brother
  10. No 1 – Die Antwoord
  11. Bloodsport – Sneaker Pimps
  12. The City Sleeps – MC 900ft Jesus
  13. Running Up That Hill – Placebo

 

Illustration 6 for Miguel de Cervantes’sDon Quixote“ by Gustave Doré, 1863.

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

Follow C89.5

Menu