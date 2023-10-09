On the Edge Playlist: 10.08.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Sun October 8 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



Front 242 – Until Death (Us Do Part) klack – Body2Body2Body (Portion Control mix) Civil Hate – Secta Kensuke Ushio – Smells Blood SUPERNOVA 1006 – I’m Not Crying Beyond The Wizards Sleeve – Diagram Girl (Beyond the Wizards Sleeve Re-Animation) Kite – Don’t Take the Light Away (Mr. Monell Remix) Underworld – and the colour red (Rebūke Remix) Zanias – Tryptamine Palace Artbat – Age of Love (ARTBAT Rave Mix) Depeche Mode – Master And Servant Powerman 5000 – Black Lipstick Brutalist Architecture In The Sun – Single Spaces Cry

Mon October 9 Hour ONE: DJ Drew



KMFDM – Dogma Komor Kommando – Love Your Neighbor [KMFDM Mix] Electrovot – Night Soldier [Komor Kommando Mix] ESA – I Detach [Moris Blak Mix] Moris Blak – Candyman [Warehouse] Rotersand – Yes We Care Imperative Reaction – Surface [Rotersand Rework] Bruderschaft – Return [Imperative Reaction Mix] Laibach – Bruderschaft [Kraftwerk Tribute] Kraftwerk – Tour de France [2009 Promo Edit] Rammstein – Engel [Aesthetic Perfection Mix] Aesthetic Perfection – Automaton IAMX – Kingdom Of Welcome Addiction [Aesthetic Perfection Mix] Grendel – Deep Waters

Mon October 9 Hour TWO: DJ Skinlayers



Skytalk – Beats Antique Earth Death – Baths Lofticries – Purity Ring Purple Eyes (feat. Sophie-Tith) – The Toxic Avenger Spectres From The Black Moss – Ashbury Heights Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) – Rezz x fknsyd Skins – Portion Control A Failure – Lycia Shine – Younger Brother No 1 – Die Antwoord Bloodsport – Sneaker Pimps The City Sleeps – MC 900ft Jesus Running Up That Hill – Placebo

