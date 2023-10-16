On the Edge Playlist: 10.15.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
Sun October 15 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul with VeIILA
- Veiila – Dive
- Interview Pt. 1
- Veiila – Broken Toy (Album Version)
- Interview Pt. 2
- Julie London – End of the World
- Interview Pt. 3
- DELREI – Get Lost Blues
- Interview Pt 4
- Veiila – Made Of Air
- Bedless Bones – 05 Revelations
- Sally Shapiro – Million Ways (Gerd Janson Remix)
- School Of Seven Bells – Put Your Sad Down
- Keep Shelly In Athens – Bendable
Mon October 16 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
- Rotersand – War On Error [DeclareReprise DJD]
- VNV Nation – Honour 2003 [FDR Edit]
- Covenant – Tour De Force [Club]
- E Nominee – Lord’s Prayer [Long]
- Rammstein – Ich Will
- Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead [Tomb Raider Mix]
- The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
- Depeche Mode – Sea Of Sin [ColdEnd]
- Nine Inch Nails – Heresy [Version]
- Zombie Girl – We Are The Ones
- Propaganda – p-Machinery [Video]
Mon October 16 Hour TWO: DJ Skinlayers
- Iris – Closer to real
- Midnight Resistance – Edge of Time
- Erotic Elk – Monoton
- BlackBook – I Dance Alone
- Adult – Tonight, We fall
- Curse MacKey – Dead Fingers Talk (Sine Remix)
- Cirque D’Ess – A Spooky Host
- Helix – Kill the Unknown
- Jeremy Inkle – Hypnotized
- Pete Crane – Hate is all I have
- Silver Walks – Silence the dark (Chris Verenna Remix)
- Dread Risks – Bound Limbs
Add comment