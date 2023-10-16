On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 10.15.23

DJ Zuul
October 16, 2023
Sun October 15 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul with VeIILA

  1. Veiila – Dive
  2. Interview Pt. 1
  3. Veiila – Broken Toy (Album Version)
  4. Interview Pt. 2
  5. Julie London – End of the World
  6. Interview Pt. 3
  7. DELREI – Get Lost Blues
  8. Interview Pt 4
  9. Veiila – Made Of Air
  10. Bedless Bones – 05 Revelations
  11. Sally Shapiro – Million Ways (Gerd Janson Remix)
  12. School Of Seven Bells – Put Your Sad Down
  13. Keep Shelly In Athens – Bendable

Mon October 16 Hour ONE: DJ Drew

  1. Rotersand – War On Error [DeclareReprise DJD]
  2. VNV Nation – Honour 2003 [FDR Edit]
  3. Covenant – Tour De Force [Club]
  4. E Nominee – Lord’s Prayer [Long]
  5. Rammstein – Ich Will
  6. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead [Tomb Raider Mix]
  7. The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
  8. Depeche Mode – Sea Of Sin [ColdEnd]
  9. Nine Inch Nails – Heresy [Version]
  10. Zombie Girl – We Are The Ones
  11. Propaganda – p-Machinery [Video]

Mon October 16 Hour TWO: DJ Skinlayers

  1. Iris – Closer to real
  2. Midnight Resistance – Edge of Time
  3. Erotic Elk – Monoton
  4. BlackBook – I Dance Alone
  5. Adult – Tonight, We fall
  6. Curse MacKey – Dead Fingers Talk (Sine Remix)
  7. Cirque D’Ess – A Spooky Host
  8. Helix – Kill the Unknown
  9. Jeremy Inkle – Hypnotized
  10. Pete Crane – Hate is all I have
  11. Silver Walks – Silence the dark (Chris Verenna Remix)
  12. Dread Risks – Bound Limbs

 

 

