On the Edge Playlist: 10.22.23 Featuring Morlocks

Zuul’s got a Normie Number this week: ††† (Crosses) – Big Youth (feat. El-P)

Sun October 22 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul with Morlocks



Morlocks – Consecration (Excerpt) Morlocks – Mean World Syndrome Morlocks – Happy Day in Zombietown Morlocks – I’m the Payload HEALTH – SICKO The Black Dog – It’s Not Enough (Crosses) – Big Youth (feat. El-P) Dimension – Offender TVAM – Narcissus Esben and the Witch – True Mirror Public Service Broadcasting – They Gave Me a Lamp (Plaid Remix) The Fauns – How Lost Severed Heads – About Leah & Adele

Mon October 23 Hour ONE: DJ Drew



Aesthetic Perfection – Blood Runs Cold [Club] Josie Pace – Storm & Stress 2Libras – Panic Room Aesthetic Perfection – Never Enough [Solar Fake Mix] Solar Fake – Under Control [AP Mix] SITD – Autoaggression [Solar Fake Mix] KMFDM – HYENA Komor Commando – Love Your Neighbor [KMFDM Mix] Electrovot – Night Soldier [Komor Kommando Mix] Covenant – Like Tears In Rain E Nomine – Mitternacht Rammstein – Morgenstern Kraftwerk – Tour de France [2009 Mix] Depeche Mode – Halo [RealEnd]

Mon October 23 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

