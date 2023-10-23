InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 10.22.23 Featuring Morlocks

DJ Zuul
October 23, 2023
2 min read

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it.  11pm to 2am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

 

Zuul’s got a Normie Number this week:  ††† (Crosses) – Big Youth (feat. El-P)

Sun October 22 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul with Morlocks

  1. Morlocks – Consecration (Excerpt)
  2. Morlocks – Mean World Syndrome
  3. Morlocks – Happy Day in Zombietown
  4. Morlocks – I’m the Payload
  5. HEALTH – SICKO
  6. The Black Dog – It’s Not Enough
  7. (Crosses) – Big Youth (feat. El-P)
  8. Dimension – Offender
  9. TVAM – Narcissus
  10. Esben and the Witch – True Mirror
  11. Public Service Broadcasting – They Gave Me a Lamp (Plaid Remix)
  12. The Fauns – How Lost
  13. Severed Heads – About Leah & Adele

Mon October 23 Hour ONE: DJ Drew

  1. Aesthetic Perfection – Blood Runs Cold [Club]
  2. Josie Pace – Storm & Stress
  3. 2Libras – Panic Room
  4. Aesthetic Perfection – Never Enough [Solar Fake Mix]
  5. Solar Fake – Under Control [AP Mix]
  6. SITD – Autoaggression [Solar Fake Mix]
  7. KMFDM – HYENA
  8. Komor Commando – Love Your Neighbor [KMFDM Mix]
  9. Electrovot – Night Soldier [Komor Kommando Mix]
  10. Covenant – Like Tears In Rain
  11. E Nomine – Mitternacht
  12. Rammstein – Morgenstern
  13. Kraftwerk – Tour de France [2009 Mix]
  14. Depeche Mode – Halo [RealEnd]

Mon October 23 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Invalid – Torn (Seperation Mix)
  2. Aesthetic Perfection – Meat and Bones
  3. Aponie – Anyway Death
  4. Pixel Grip – Bet You Do
  5. Mind Wired Shut – Scars 2.0
  6. Urban Matrix – Reality is a Dangerous Concept
  7. Miss Trezz – Confrontational
  8. Wire Spine – Safe
  9. Ghosthand – Uncertain Design
  10. Ultra Sunn – This is not About You
  11. Fermion – Crossing the Lines
  12. Celina – Hurt you More
  13. Boy Delux – Light You Up
  14. Circuit Preacher – Entity

 

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 10.15.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com… …and by listeners like YOU We get it.  11pm to 2am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay...

A collage of the words Club89.5, New York Times, Cooking, and Games. There are also small icons representing a crossword puzzle and images of ice cream
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu