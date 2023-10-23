On the Edge Playlist: 10.22.23 Featuring Morlocks

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Zuul’s got a Normie Number this week: ††† (Crosses) – Big Youth (feat. El-P)
Sun October 22 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul with Morlocks
- Morlocks – Consecration (Excerpt)
- Morlocks – Mean World Syndrome
- Morlocks – Happy Day in Zombietown
- Morlocks – I’m the Payload
- HEALTH – SICKO
- The Black Dog – It’s Not Enough
- (Crosses) – Big Youth (feat. El-P)
- Dimension – Offender
- TVAM – Narcissus
- Esben and the Witch – True Mirror
- Public Service Broadcasting – They Gave Me a Lamp (Plaid Remix)
- The Fauns – How Lost
- Severed Heads – About Leah & Adele
Mon October 23 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
- Aesthetic Perfection – Blood Runs Cold [Club]
- Josie Pace – Storm & Stress
- 2Libras – Panic Room
- Aesthetic Perfection – Never Enough [Solar Fake Mix]
- Solar Fake – Under Control [AP Mix]
- SITD – Autoaggression [Solar Fake Mix]
- KMFDM – HYENA
- Komor Commando – Love Your Neighbor [KMFDM Mix]
- Electrovot – Night Soldier [Komor Kommando Mix]
- Covenant – Like Tears In Rain
- E Nomine – Mitternacht
- Rammstein – Morgenstern
- Kraftwerk – Tour de France [2009 Mix]
- Depeche Mode – Halo [RealEnd]
Mon October 23 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Invalid – Torn (Seperation Mix)
- Aesthetic Perfection – Meat and Bones
- Aponie – Anyway Death
- Pixel Grip – Bet You Do
- Mind Wired Shut – Scars 2.0
- Urban Matrix – Reality is a Dangerous Concept
- Miss Trezz – Confrontational
- Wire Spine – Safe
- Ghosthand – Uncertain Design
- Ultra Sunn – This is not About You
- Fermion – Crossing the Lines
- Celina – Hurt you More
- Boy Delux – Light You Up
- Circuit Preacher – Entity
