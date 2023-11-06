On the Edge Playlist: 11.05.23 Featuring Bedless Bones

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Sun November 5 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul with Bedless Bones
- Bedless Bones – Limbs Entwined
- Bedless Bones – Interview Pt. 1
- Bedless Bones – Dead Woman
- Bedless Bones – Interview Pt. 2
- Forgotten Sunrise – Orthotoxic Waste
- Bedless Bones – Interview Pt. 3
- Woven Hand – Dirty Blue
- Bedless Bones – Interview Pt. 4
- Deathsomnia – Deo Non Fortuna
- Panther Modern – Tasting Static
- Knife Party – Internet Friends
- Promenade Cinema – On Video (Midnight Screening Mix)
- Mint Julep – It’s My Life
- Empathy Test – Incubation Song
- Zanias – Metrics
- Leathers – Day for Night
Monday November 6 Hour ONE: DJ Drew dances around the furniture
- Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes
- Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind
- The Cure – Inbetween Days
- Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her
- Killing Joke – Love Like Blood
- The Sisters Of Mercy – This Corrosion [Short]
- The Mission – Wasteland
- Clan Of Xymox – Stranger [Remix]
- Skinny Puppy – Tin Omen [Mix]
- Bauhaus – Telegram Sam
- Love & Rockets – No New Tale To Tell
- Peter Murphy – Cuts You Up
- Siouxsie & The Banshees – Kiss Them For Me
- Duran Duran – The Chauffeur
Monday November 6 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Sine – Dark Matters 90 G
- Dead Lights – Drown With You 105 Cm
- I Hate Fridays – Slasher 105 Cm
- Fermion – We Are All Destroyed 110 Dm
- Stridulum – Flesh 120 Dm
- Weird Wolves – The Passengers 126 Dm
- Supernova 1006 – Ghostrunner 140 Dm
- Grabyourface – Guillotine 160 Dm
- Slighter – RBT 120 Am
- Tassle – Unveiled 110 Am
- Diverje – Numb (EBM Remix by Psychomatik) 125 Ebm
- Randolph & Mortimer feat. Avnoar – Solta No Caos (Alen Skanner Remix) 130 E
- GHOSTHAND – Logical Preset
