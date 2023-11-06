InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 11.05.23 Featuring Bedless Bones

DJ Zuul
November 6, 2023
2 min read

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it.  11pm to 2am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

Sun November 5 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul with Bedless Bones

  1. Bedless Bones – Limbs Entwined
  2. Bedless Bones – Interview Pt. 1
  3. Bedless Bones – Dead Woman
  4. Bedless Bones – Interview Pt. 2
  5. Forgotten Sunrise – Orthotoxic Waste
  6. Bedless Bones – Interview Pt. 3
  7. Woven Hand – Dirty Blue
  8. Bedless Bones – Interview Pt. 4
  9. Deathsomnia – Deo Non Fortuna
  10. Panther Modern – Tasting Static
  11. Knife Party – Internet Friends
  12. Promenade Cinema – On Video (Midnight Screening Mix)
  13. Mint Julep – It’s My Life
  14. Empathy Test – Incubation Song
  15. Zanias – Metrics
  16. Leathers – Day for Night

Monday November 6 Hour ONE: DJ Drew dances around the furniture

  1. Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes
  2. Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind
  3. The Cure – Inbetween Days
  4. Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her
  5. Killing Joke – Love Like Blood
  6. The Sisters Of Mercy – This Corrosion [Short]
  7. The Mission – Wasteland
  8. Clan Of Xymox – Stranger [Remix]
  9. Skinny Puppy – Tin Omen [Mix]
  10. Bauhaus – Telegram Sam
  11. Love & Rockets – No New Tale To Tell
  12. Peter Murphy – Cuts You Up
  13. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Kiss Them For Me
  14. Duran Duran – The Chauffeur

 

Monday November 6 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Sine – Dark Matters  90 G
  2. Dead Lights – Drown With You  105 Cm
  3. I Hate Fridays – Slasher 105 Cm
  4. Fermion – We Are All Destroyed 110 Dm
  5. Stridulum – Flesh 120 Dm
  6. Weird Wolves – The Passengers 126 Dm
  7. Supernova 1006 – Ghostrunner 140 Dm
  8. Grabyourface – Guillotine 160 Dm
  9. Slighter – RBT 120 Am
  10. Tassle – Unveiled 110 Am
  11. Diverje – Numb (EBM Remix by Psychomatik) 125 Ebm
  12. Randolph & Mortimer feat. Avnoar – Solta No Caos (Alen Skanner Remix) 130 E
  13. GHOSTHAND – Logical Preset

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A collage of the words Club89.5, New York Times, Cooking, and Games. There are also small icons representing a crossword puzzle and images of ice cream
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu