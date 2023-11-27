On the Edge Playlist: 11.26.23 featuring Athan Maroulis

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
Sun November 26 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul featuring Athan Maroulis
- Spahn Ranch – Heretic’s Fork (excerpt)
- Fahrenheit 451 – Strangers On a Train
- Spahn Ranch – Cesium 137
- Executive Slacks – Salome
- Tubalcain – God On the Tongue
- Spahn Ranch – Black Skinned Blue Eyed Boys
- Vampire Rodents – Core
- Black Tape For A Blue Girl – The Pleasure in the Pain
- Adoration Destroyed x NOIR (US) – People Are Strange
- NOIR (US) – Fallen
- Spahn Ranch – Monochrome
Monday November 27 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
- Trans-X – Living On Video [Electroclash]
- VNV Nation – Streamline
- Covenant – Dead Stars
- Aesthetic Perfection – Hit The Streets
- Hate Dept – Bitch
- KMFDM – Anarchy
- oHgR – Cracker
- Rotersand – Don’t Know
- Eisenfunk – Pong [Game Over Edit]
- Wynardtage – Crash Of A Star [Ginger Snap5 Edit]
- Destriod – Lucretia My Reflection [Alt Mix]
- Junkie XL – Cities In Dust
- Apoptygma Berzerk – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Alon Cohen Mix]
- Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus [Stargate Mix]
Monday November 27 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween
- David Lynch – Crazy Clown Time
- Nina Hagen – Cosmic Shiva
- Laibach – Jesus Christ Superstar
- Leather Strip – Lady Shave
- Danielle Dax – Cat House
- Klaus Nomi f ascendant vierge – After The Fall
- The Cramps – Human Fly
- Night Club – Freak Like Me
- Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
- Aesthetic Perfection – Under Your Skin
- Coil – The Anal Staircase
- Lady Gaga – Bloody Mary
- My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Dirty Little Secrets
- Crystabell f David Lynch – Swing With Me
Add comment