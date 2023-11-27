On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 11.26.23 featuring Athan Maroulis

November 27, 2023
Sun November 26 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul featuring Athan Maroulis

  1. Spahn Ranch – Heretic’s Fork (excerpt)
  2. Fahrenheit 451 – Strangers On a Train
  3. Spahn Ranch – Cesium 137
  4. Executive Slacks – Salome
  5. Tubalcain – God On the Tongue
  6. Spahn Ranch – Black Skinned Blue Eyed Boys
  7. Vampire Rodents – Core
  8. Black Tape For A Blue Girl – The Pleasure in the Pain
  9. Adoration Destroyed x NOIR (US) – People Are Strange
  10. NOIR (US) – Fallen
  11. Spahn Ranch – Monochrome

Monday November 27 Hour ONE: DJ Drew

  1. Trans-X – Living On Video [Electroclash]
  2. VNV Nation – Streamline
  3. Covenant – Dead Stars
  4. Aesthetic Perfection – Hit The Streets
  5. Hate Dept – Bitch
  6. KMFDM – Anarchy
  7. oHgR – Cracker
  8. Rotersand – Don’t Know
  9. Eisenfunk – Pong [Game Over Edit]
  10. Wynardtage – Crash Of A Star [Ginger Snap5 Edit]
  11. Destriod – Lucretia My Reflection [Alt Mix]
  12. Junkie XL – Cities In Dust
  13. Apoptygma Berzerk – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Alon Cohen Mix]
  14. Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus [Stargate Mix]

 

Monday November 27 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween

  1. David Lynch – Crazy Clown Time
  2. Nina Hagen – Cosmic Shiva
  3. Laibach – Jesus Christ Superstar
  4. Leather Strip – Lady Shave
  5. Danielle Dax – Cat House
  6. Klaus Nomi f ascendant vierge – After The Fall
  7. The Cramps – Human Fly
  8. Night Club – Freak Like Me
  9. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
  10. Aesthetic Perfection – Under Your Skin
  11. Coil – The Anal Staircase
  12. Lady Gaga – Bloody Mary
  13. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – Dirty Little Secrets
  14. Crystabell f David Lynch – Swing With Me

 

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

