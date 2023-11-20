On the Edge Playlist: 11.19.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

This week’s normie number is from a band that’s… given up the goth

Sun November 19 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul “my set is bomb”



Stuka 696 – death ist no solution (Club Mix) Daniel Deluxe – Nocturnal Odyssey Digital Factor Feat. Manuel Kressin – Ouvre (Berlin Remix) ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) – You are Safe Here (feat. Caitlin Corlyx) X Marks the Pedwalk – Your Voice 3TEETH & Mick Gordon – Merchant of the Void Brood Faye – F*ckaround Sue Oleka – Hastate Bioxeed – Scorched Earth Öspiel – Sparkle From The Depth (Original Mix) FabrikC – death by hanging Omiki – Balkan Underworld – Pearl’s Girl

Monday November 20 Hour ONE: DJ Drew “my set is ammo”



Front Line Assembly – Gun KMFDM – Son Of A Gun [Overhauled] Ayria – The Gun Song Skinny Puppy – Tin Omen [Twelve Inch Edit] Sister Machine Gun – Burn Depeche Mode – Barrel Of A Gun The Sisters Of Mercy – Under The Gun God Module – The Source [Imperative Reaction Mix] Juno Reactor – Pistolero Combichrist – This Is My Rifle Shiny Toy Guns – Le Disko New Order – 1963 David Bowie f NIN – I’m Afraid Of Americans

Monday November 20 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween “my set is weird”



Klaus Nomi – Lightning Strikes Ludovico Technique – Haunted Aesthetic Perfection f Richard Z Kruspe – Gods & Gold Pure Obsessions & Red Nights – A Lovely Day [Combichrist Remix] Godflesh – Post Self Night Club – Miss Negativity Vast – She Is Murder Ministry – So What Nine Inch Nails – The Perfect Drug Gary Numan – Now And Forever Nick Cave – The Mercy Seat [Live at Alexandra Palace] Tony Bennett – The Good Life Solar Fake – Where Is My Mind Chromatics – The Sound Of Silence

