On the Edge Playlist: 11.19.23

DJ Zuul
November 20, 2023
Sun November 19 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul “my set is bomb”

  1. Stuka 696 – death ist no solution (Club Mix)
  2. Daniel Deluxe – Nocturnal Odyssey
  3. Digital Factor Feat. Manuel Kressin – Ouvre (Berlin Remix)
  4. ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) – You are Safe Here (feat. Caitlin Corlyx)
  5. X Marks the Pedwalk – Your Voice
  6. 3TEETH & Mick Gordon – Merchant of the Void
  7. Brood Faye – F*ckaround Sue
  8. Oleka – Hastate
  9. Bioxeed – Scorched Earth
  10. Öspiel – Sparkle From The Depth (Original Mix)
  11. FabrikC – death by hanging
  12. Omiki – Balkan
  13. Underworld – Pearl’s Girl

Monday November 20 Hour ONE: DJ Drew “my set is ammo”

  1. Front Line Assembly – Gun
  2. KMFDM – Son Of A Gun [Overhauled]
  3. Ayria – The Gun Song
  4. Skinny Puppy – Tin Omen [Twelve Inch Edit]
  5. Sister Machine Gun – Burn
  6. Depeche Mode – Barrel Of A Gun
  7. The Sisters Of Mercy – Under The Gun
  8. God Module – The Source [Imperative Reaction Mix]
  9. Juno Reactor – Pistolero
  10. Combichrist – This Is My Rifle
  11. Shiny Toy Guns – Le Disko
  12. New Order – 1963
  13. David Bowie f NIN – I’m Afraid Of Americans

 

Monday November 20 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween “my set is weird”

  1. Klaus Nomi – Lightning Strikes
  2. Ludovico Technique – Haunted
  3. Aesthetic Perfection f Richard Z Kruspe – Gods & Gold
  4. Pure Obsessions & Red Nights – A Lovely Day [Combichrist Remix]
  5. Godflesh – Post Self
  6. Night Club – Miss Negativity
  7. Vast – She Is Murder
  8. Ministry – So What
  9. Nine Inch Nails – The Perfect Drug
  10. Gary Numan – Now And Forever
  11. Nick Cave – The Mercy Seat [Live at Alexandra Palace]
  12. Tony Bennett – The Good Life
  13. Solar Fake – Where Is My Mind
  14. Chromatics – The Sound Of Silence

Gustave Dore, detail from “The Ninth Plague” 1866

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

