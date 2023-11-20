On the Edge Playlist: 11.19.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
This week’s normie number is from a band that’s… given up the goth
Sun November 19 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul “my set is bomb”
- Stuka 696 – death ist no solution (Club Mix)
- Daniel Deluxe – Nocturnal Odyssey
- Digital Factor Feat. Manuel Kressin – Ouvre (Berlin Remix)
- ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) – You are Safe Here (feat. Caitlin Corlyx)
- X Marks the Pedwalk – Your Voice
- 3TEETH & Mick Gordon – Merchant of the Void
- Brood Faye – F*ckaround Sue
- Oleka – Hastate
- Bioxeed – Scorched Earth
- Öspiel – Sparkle From The Depth (Original Mix)
- FabrikC – death by hanging
- Omiki – Balkan
- Underworld – Pearl’s Girl
Monday November 20 Hour ONE: DJ Drew “my set is ammo”
- Front Line Assembly – Gun
- KMFDM – Son Of A Gun [Overhauled]
- Ayria – The Gun Song
- Skinny Puppy – Tin Omen [Twelve Inch Edit]
- Sister Machine Gun – Burn
- Depeche Mode – Barrel Of A Gun
- The Sisters Of Mercy – Under The Gun
- God Module – The Source [Imperative Reaction Mix]
- Juno Reactor – Pistolero
- Combichrist – This Is My Rifle
- Shiny Toy Guns – Le Disko
- New Order – 1963
- David Bowie f NIN – I’m Afraid Of Americans
Monday November 20 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween “my set is weird”
- Klaus Nomi – Lightning Strikes
- Ludovico Technique – Haunted
- Aesthetic Perfection f Richard Z Kruspe – Gods & Gold
- Pure Obsessions & Red Nights – A Lovely Day [Combichrist Remix]
- Godflesh – Post Self
- Night Club – Miss Negativity
- Vast – She Is Murder
- Ministry – So What
- Nine Inch Nails – The Perfect Drug
- Gary Numan – Now And Forever
- Nick Cave – The Mercy Seat [Live at Alexandra Palace]
- Tony Bennett – The Good Life
- Solar Fake – Where Is My Mind
- Chromatics – The Sound Of Silence
Gustave Dore, detail from “The Ninth Plague” 1866
Add comment