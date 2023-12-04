On the Edge Playlist: 12.03.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Sun December 3 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- Sidewalks and Skeletons – Thorns
- AEON RINGS – LOVER
- Kidneythieves – Fist Up
- Bedless Bones – Uncomfortable
- Superhumanoids – Anxious in Venice
- The Fauns – Mixtape Days
- NNHMN – Unreal
- Mellow Code – Bestraft fur Leben
- Argy – Pantheon
- Skinny Puppy – Pro-test
- Jason Alacrity – WitchHunt – Blackout Version
- Radical G – Kryptonite
- Girls Under Glass – We Feel Alright
- Apoptygma Berzerk – Fade to Black
Monday December 4 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
- KMFDM – Deja Vu / Deluded Desperate Dangerous
- William Wilson – Fascisti
- Icon Of Coil – Shelter
- Hate Dept – This Doggy Bites
- Nine Inch Nails – Get Down Make Love
- Rotersand & Edensorff – Grey (Rotersand Rework)
- APB – Kathy’s Song (VNV Mix)
- Wumpscut – Wreath Of Barba (Neuroticfish)
- Helium Vola – Omnis Mundi Creatura
- Brainbug – Nightmare (Sinister Strings)
- Covenant – Dead Stars
- Peter Murphy – Cuts You Up
Monday Decenber 4 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- SINE – Dolor
- Matte Blvck – Proxy
- Mari Kattman – URGOd.AI
- Panic Lift – Again (ESA Mix)
- Dread Risks – Extinction Form
- Damien Hearse – Mickey Mouse Holocaust
- daddybear – Cant Calm Down
- Dead Lights – Sinners Are More Fun
- Noromakina – Creep
- Simon Carter – Simon
- Nuxx Vomica – No Money
- J Wolf f Miss C – AU1OTIC
- Elektrosekt – Your Sex
- Toronto Is Broken f REEBZ & Sebotage – Raw
