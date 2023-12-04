On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 12.03.23

DJ Zuul
December 4, 2023
2 min read

Sun December 3 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Sidewalks and Skeletons – Thorns
  2. AEON RINGS – LOVER
  3. Kidneythieves – Fist Up
  4. Bedless Bones – Uncomfortable
  5. Superhumanoids – Anxious in Venice
  6. The Fauns – Mixtape Days
  7. NNHMN – Unreal
  8. Mellow Code – Bestraft fur Leben
  9. Argy – Pantheon
  10. Skinny Puppy – Pro-test
  11. Jason Alacrity – WitchHunt – Blackout Version
  12. Radical G – Kryptonite
  13. Girls Under Glass – We Feel Alright
  14. Apoptygma Berzerk – Fade to Black

Monday December 4 Hour ONE: DJ Drew

  1. KMFDM – Deja Vu / Deluded Desperate Dangerous
  2. William Wilson – Fascisti
  3. Icon Of Coil – Shelter
  4. Hate Dept – This Doggy Bites
  5. Nine Inch Nails – Get Down Make Love
  6. Rotersand & Edensorff – Grey (Rotersand Rework)
  7. APB – Kathy’s Song (VNV Mix)
  8. Wumpscut – Wreath Of Barba (Neuroticfish)
  9. Helium Vola – Omnis Mundi Creatura
  10. Brainbug – Nightmare (Sinister Strings)
  11. Covenant – Dead Stars
  12. Peter Murphy – Cuts You Up

Monday Decenber 4 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. SINE – Dolor
  2. Matte Blvck – Proxy
  3. Mari Kattman – URGOd.AI
  4. Panic Lift – Again (ESA Mix)
  5. Dread Risks – Extinction Form
  6. Damien Hearse – Mickey Mouse Holocaust
  7. daddybear – Cant Calm Down
  8. Dead Lights – Sinners Are More Fun
  9. Noromakina – Creep
  10. Simon Carter – Simon
  11. Nuxx Vomica – No Money
  12. J Wolf f Miss C – AU1OTIC
  13. Elektrosekt – Your Sex
  14. Toronto Is Broken f REEBZ & Sebotage – Raw

Gustave Dore, The Just Souls Form the Shape of an Eagle, from “Paradise Lost” (1868)

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

