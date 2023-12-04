On the Edge Playlist: 12.03.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Sun December 3 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



Sidewalks and Skeletons – Thorns AEON RINGS – LOVER Kidneythieves – Fist Up Bedless Bones – Uncomfortable Superhumanoids – Anxious in Venice The Fauns – Mixtape Days NNHMN – Unreal Mellow Code – Bestraft fur Leben Argy – Pantheon Skinny Puppy – Pro-test Jason Alacrity – WitchHunt – Blackout Version Radical G – Kryptonite Girls Under Glass – We Feel Alright Apoptygma Berzerk – Fade to Black

Monday December 4 Hour ONE: DJ Drew



KMFDM – Deja Vu / Deluded Desperate Dangerous William Wilson – Fascisti Icon Of Coil – Shelter Hate Dept – This Doggy Bites Nine Inch Nails – Get Down Make Love Rotersand & Edensorff – Grey (Rotersand Rework) APB – Kathy’s Song (VNV Mix) Wumpscut – Wreath Of Barba (Neuroticfish) Helium Vola – Omnis Mundi Creatura Brainbug – Nightmare (Sinister Strings) Covenant – Dead Stars Peter Murphy – Cuts You Up

Monday Decenber 4 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost



SINE – Dolor Matte Blvck – Proxy Mari Kattman – URGOd.AI Panic Lift – Again (ESA Mix) Dread Risks – Extinction Form Damien Hearse – Mickey Mouse Holocaust daddybear – Cant Calm Down Dead Lights – Sinners Are More Fun Noromakina – Creep Simon Carter – Simon Nuxx Vomica – No Money J Wolf f Miss C – AU1OTIC Elektrosekt – Your Sex Toronto Is Broken f REEBZ & Sebotage – Raw

