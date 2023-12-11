On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 12.10.23

DJ Zuul
December 11, 2023
Sun December 10 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Black Nail Cabaret – Autogenic
  2. Bedless Bones – Tongue and Rhythm
  3. Ascendant – Instasis
  4. M83 – Skin Of The Night
  5. The Naked And Famous – Grow Old
  6. Levi Patel – And She Translated Into the Sky
  7. Veiila – Never Come Back
  8. Mind Machine – Have In Mind
  9. Super Dragon Punch!! – Split (ESA Remix)
  10. Front 242 – Trigger 2 (Anatomy Of A Shot)
  11. Noise Unit – Heal all Wounds

Monday December 11 Hour ONE: DJ Drew “Cathedral, Spring 1995”

  1. Front 242 – Headhunter V1.0
  2. Contagion – Scratch (Long)
  3. KMFDM – Light
  4. Ministry – So What
  5. Dead Can Dance – The Ubiquitous Mr Lovegrove
  6. Bigod 20 – Swallow Me
  7. Mentallo & The Fixer – Sacrilege (Edit)
  8. The Sisters Of Mercy – Ribbons
  9. Pankow – Me & My Ding Dong
  10. Nine Inch Nails – Reptile
  11. Lords Of Acid – I Sit On Acid

Monday December 11 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Dadybear – Antisocial
  2. Aiboforcen – Heaven Knows (Featuring Jan of Norderny and Noemi Aurora)
  3. Ex-Hyena – In Slow Motion
  4. Matte Blvck – Vows
  5. Llumen – Like My Pain (Aiboforcen remix)
  6. System Syn – The Light was a Lie
  7. Paradox Obscure – Escape
  8. Circuit Preacher – Test of Faith
  9. Mach Fox & Seven Odd Gods – A Sickness
  10. Fermion – Crossing the Lines
  11. SINthetik Mesisiah – Know Your Enemy
  12. Urban Matix – reality is a dangerous Concept
  13. Slighter – R B T (Skull Cultist Remix)

Gustave Dore, Interior of the Cathedral of Toledo (1871)

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

