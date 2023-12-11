On the Edge Playlist: 12.10.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Sun December 10 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- Black Nail Cabaret – Autogenic
- Bedless Bones – Tongue and Rhythm
- Ascendant – Instasis
- M83 – Skin Of The Night
- The Naked And Famous – Grow Old
- Levi Patel – And She Translated Into the Sky
- Veiila – Never Come Back
- Mind Machine – Have In Mind
- Super Dragon Punch!! – Split (ESA Remix)
- Front 242 – Trigger 2 (Anatomy Of A Shot)
- Noise Unit – Heal all Wounds
Monday December 11 Hour ONE: DJ Drew “Cathedral, Spring 1995”
- Front 242 – Headhunter V1.0
- Contagion – Scratch (Long)
- KMFDM – Light
- Ministry – So What
- Dead Can Dance – The Ubiquitous Mr Lovegrove
- Bigod 20 – Swallow Me
- Mentallo & The Fixer – Sacrilege (Edit)
- The Sisters Of Mercy – Ribbons
- Pankow – Me & My Ding Dong
- Nine Inch Nails – Reptile
- Lords Of Acid – I Sit On Acid
Monday December 11 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Dadybear – Antisocial
- Aiboforcen – Heaven Knows (Featuring Jan of Norderny and Noemi Aurora)
- Ex-Hyena – In Slow Motion
- Matte Blvck – Vows
- Llumen – Like My Pain (Aiboforcen remix)
- System Syn – The Light was a Lie
- Paradox Obscure – Escape
- Circuit Preacher – Test of Faith
- Mach Fox & Seven Odd Gods – A Sickness
- Fermion – Crossing the Lines
- SINthetik Mesisiah – Know Your Enemy
- Urban Matix – reality is a dangerous Concept
- Slighter – R B T (Skull Cultist Remix)
