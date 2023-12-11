On the Edge Playlist: 12.10.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.

Sun December 10 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



Black Nail Cabaret – Autogenic Bedless Bones – Tongue and Rhythm Ascendant – Instasis M83 – Skin Of The Night The Naked And Famous – Grow Old Levi Patel – And She Translated Into the Sky Veiila – Never Come Back Mind Machine – Have In Mind Super Dragon Punch!! – Split (ESA Remix) Front 242 – Trigger 2 (Anatomy Of A Shot) Noise Unit – Heal all Wounds

Monday December 11 Hour ONE: DJ Drew “Cathedral, Spring 1995”



Front 242 – Headhunter V1.0 Contagion – Scratch (Long) KMFDM – Light Ministry – So What Dead Can Dance – The Ubiquitous Mr Lovegrove Bigod 20 – Swallow Me Mentallo & The Fixer – Sacrilege (Edit) The Sisters Of Mercy – Ribbons Pankow – Me & My Ding Dong Nine Inch Nails – Reptile Lords Of Acid – I Sit On Acid

Monday December 11 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost



Dadybear – Antisocial Aiboforcen – Heaven Knows (Featuring Jan of Norderny and Noemi Aurora) Ex-Hyena – In Slow Motion Matte Blvck – Vows Llumen – Like My Pain (Aiboforcen remix) System Syn – The Light was a Lie Paradox Obscure – Escape Circuit Preacher – Test of Faith Mach Fox & Seven Odd Gods – A Sickness Fermion – Crossing the Lines SINthetik Mesisiah – Know Your Enemy Urban Matix – reality is a dangerous Concept Slighter – R B T (Skull Cultist Remix)

Gustave Dore, Interior of the Cathedral of Toledo (1871)

