On the Edge Best of 2023

Sun December 24/Jan 8 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (hard)
- 3TEETH & Mick Gordon – Merchant of the Void
- Fatum Black – Convolution (Alternative Version)
- ✝✝✝ (Crosses) – Big Youth (feat. El-P)
- Kite – Don’t Take the Light Away (Mr. Monell Remix)
- Babes Of Enola Grey – Freiheit Sicherheit (Endless Nothing Remix)
- Das Fortleben – Zeitlos (All The Ashes Mix)
- Radical G – Dancer In The Dark
- Super Dragon Punch!! – Split (ESA Remix)
- Liebknecht – Rhodos
- Diary of Dreams – Mein Werk aus Zement
- Sightless Pit – Lockstep Bloodwar
- Mellow Code – Bestraft fur Leben
- Stuka 696 – death ist no solution (Club Mix)
Monday December 25/Jan 9 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Health – Hateful
- Patriarchy – Suffer [Kontravoid Mix]
- Mari Kattman – You Can Let Yourself Out
- Damien Hurese – Micky Mouse Holocaust
- Fermion – Survalliance
- Circuit Preacher – Test of Faith
- Die Sexual – Bound I Rise
- SPANKTHENUN – No one Survives
- Dead Lights – Drown With You
- Matte Blvck – Vows
- Ghosthand – Uncertain Design
- Ultra Sunn – This is not about you
- Curse MacKay – Lacerations (LP Cut)
- Amelia Arsenic – Oxytocin
Monday December 25/Jan 9 Hour TWO: DJ Zuul (soft)
- Ladytron – Misery Remember Me
- Saigon Blue Rain – Dublin Bay
- TVAM – Costasol
- Sinewave440hz – On High
- SUPERNOVA 1006 – I’m Not Crying
- Go_A, Monokate – Vorozhyla
- Sextile – Crash
- Zanias – Simulation
- Rotersand – Forgotten Daydreams (Full Mix)
- Rayne Reznor – Blowback
- Bedless Bones – Uncomfortable
- Severed Sound System – Hanging Around
- X Marks the Pedwalk – Your Voice
- HVPPY DEVTH – Song of the Siren
- Veiila – Never Come Back
