On the Edge Best of 2023

DJ Zuul
January 8, 2024
BEST OF 2023 picks:  Zuul (soft), Paradigm Lost, Zuul (hard)

 

Sun December 24/Jan 8 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (hard)

  1. 3TEETH & Mick Gordon – Merchant of the Void
  2. Fatum Black – Convolution (Alternative Version)
  3. ✝✝✝ (Crosses) – Big Youth (feat. El-P)
  4. Kite – Don’t Take the Light Away (Mr. Monell Remix)
  5. Babes Of Enola Grey – Freiheit Sicherheit (Endless Nothing Remix)
  6. Das Fortleben – Zeitlos (All The Ashes Mix)
  7. Radical G – Dancer In The Dark
  8. Super Dragon Punch!! – Split (ESA Remix)
  9. Liebknecht – Rhodos
  10. Diary of Dreams – Mein Werk aus Zement
  11. Sightless Pit – Lockstep Bloodwar
  12. Mellow Code – Bestraft fur Leben
  13. Stuka 696 – death ist no solution (Club Mix)

Monday December 25/Jan 9 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Health – Hateful
  2. Patriarchy – Suffer [Kontravoid Mix]
  3. Mari Kattman – You Can Let Yourself Out
  4. Damien Hurese – Micky Mouse Holocaust
  5. Fermion – Survalliance
  6. Circuit Preacher – Test of Faith
  7. Die Sexual – Bound I Rise
  8. SPANKTHENUN – No one Survives
  9. Dead Lights – Drown With You
  10. Matte Blvck – Vows
  11. Ghosthand – Uncertain Design
  12. Ultra Sunn – This is not about you
  13. Curse MacKay – Lacerations (LP Cut)
  14. Amelia Arsenic – Oxytocin

Monday December 25/Jan 9 Hour TWO: DJ Zuul (soft)

  1. Ladytron – Misery Remember Me
  2. Saigon Blue Rain – Dublin Bay
  3. TVAM – Costasol
  4. Sinewave440hz – On High
  5. SUPERNOVA 1006 – I’m Not Crying
  6. Go_A, Monokate – Vorozhyla
  7. Sextile – Crash
  8. Zanias – Simulation
  9. Rotersand – Forgotten Daydreams (Full Mix)
  10. Rayne Reznor – Blowback
  11. Bedless Bones – Uncomfortable
  12. Severed Sound System – Hanging Around
  13. X Marks the Pedwalk – Your Voice
  14. HVPPY DEVTH – Song of the Siren
  15. Veiila – Never Come Back

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

