On the Edge Best of 2023

BEST OF 2023 picks: Zuul (soft), Paradigm Lost, Zuul (hard)

Sun December 24/Jan 8 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (hard)



3TEETH & Mick Gordon – Merchant of the Void Fatum Black – Convolution (Alternative Version) ✝✝✝ (Crosses) – Big Youth (feat. El-P) Kite – Don’t Take the Light Away (Mr. Monell Remix) Babes Of Enola Grey – Freiheit Sicherheit (Endless Nothing Remix) Das Fortleben – Zeitlos (All The Ashes Mix) Radical G – Dancer In The Dark Super Dragon Punch!! – Split (ESA Remix) Liebknecht – Rhodos Diary of Dreams – Mein Werk aus Zement Sightless Pit – Lockstep Bloodwar Mellow Code – Bestraft fur Leben Stuka 696 – death ist no solution (Club Mix)

Monday December 25/Jan 9 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost



Health – Hateful Patriarchy – Suffer [Kontravoid Mix] Mari Kattman – You Can Let Yourself Out Damien Hurese – Micky Mouse Holocaust Fermion – Survalliance Circuit Preacher – Test of Faith Die Sexual – Bound I Rise SPANKTHENUN – No one Survives Dead Lights – Drown With You Matte Blvck – Vows Ghosthand – Uncertain Design Ultra Sunn – This is not about you Curse MacKay – Lacerations (LP Cut) Amelia Arsenic – Oxytocin

Monday December 25/Jan 9 Hour TWO: DJ Zuul (soft)



Ladytron – Misery Remember Me Saigon Blue Rain – Dublin Bay TVAM – Costasol Sinewave440hz – On High SUPERNOVA 1006 – I’m Not Crying Go_A, Monokate – Vorozhyla Sextile – Crash Zanias – Simulation Rotersand – Forgotten Daydreams (Full Mix) Rayne Reznor – Blowback Bedless Bones – Uncomfortable Severed Sound System – Hanging Around X Marks the Pedwalk – Your Voice HVPPY DEVTH – Song of the Siren Veiila – Never Come Back

