On the Edge Jan 14, 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.

Sun Jan 14 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



Hocico – A Symphony Of Rage Kai Wachi – Better Off Alone Intent:Outtake – Time is running out HEALTH – DEMIGODS nolongerhuman – Shattered Radical G – Here Comes The Storm (Kobosil 44 Terror Mix) Underworld – denver luna Index – Cinder Cinder Girl Ministry – You Know What You Are Eisfabrik – Götter in Weiss Extize – Hot Like Carrie (Carrie) (Reaper Remix) Cyanotic – Crash Override

Monday Jan 15 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost



Dread Risks X Drenched in Fire – Dragon’s Breath (Dread Risks Remix) Damien Hearse – Mob Mentality Implant – The Drive TR/ST – Robrash Thewalkingicon – The Trail Urban Matrix – Be my Ally Mari Katman – Lower Yourself Circuit Preacher – Con Man CyberaKtif – You Don’t Need To See Die Sexual – Tremble for Me Daddybear – Into the Pleasure Center Digital Drvgs – Pain X Pleasure Dogtablet – Summertime

Monday Jan 15 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween



Eivor – Is It Cold Outside Cold Cave – Icons Of Summer Bauhaus – Endless Summer Of The Damned The Sisters Of Mercy – Burn Nine Inch Nails – Sunspots Buffy The Vampire Slayer Cast – Walk Through The Fire Boy Harsher – Face The Fire Gioli & Assia – Fire Hell And Holy Water Sister Machine Gun – Burn Sunshine Blind – Burned At The Stake Hologram – She’s Like The Sun Geometric Vision – Fire Fire Fire The Doors – Light My Fire [Single] Cannons – Sex On Fire

Gustave Dore, The Final Judgment (1866)

