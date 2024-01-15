On the Edge Jan 14, 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Sun Jan 14 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- Hocico – A Symphony Of Rage
- Kai Wachi – Better Off Alone
- Intent:Outtake – Time is running out
- HEALTH – DEMIGODS
- nolongerhuman – Shattered
- Radical G – Here Comes The Storm (Kobosil 44 Terror Mix)
- Underworld – denver luna
- Index – Cinder Cinder Girl
- Ministry – You Know What You Are
- Eisfabrik – Götter in Weiss
- Extize – Hot Like Carrie (Carrie) (Reaper Remix)
- Cyanotic – Crash Override
Monday Jan 15 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Dread Risks X Drenched in Fire – Dragon’s Breath (Dread Risks Remix)
- Damien Hearse – Mob Mentality
- Implant – The Drive
- TR/ST – Robrash
- Thewalkingicon – The Trail
- Urban Matrix – Be my Ally
- Mari Katman – Lower Yourself
- Circuit Preacher – Con Man
- CyberaKtif – You Don’t Need To See
- Die Sexual – Tremble for Me
- Daddybear – Into the Pleasure Center
- Digital Drvgs – Pain X Pleasure
- Dogtablet – Summertime
Monday Jan 15 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween
- Eivor – Is It Cold Outside
- Cold Cave – Icons Of Summer
- Bauhaus – Endless Summer Of The Damned
- The Sisters Of Mercy – Burn
- Nine Inch Nails – Sunspots
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer Cast – Walk Through The Fire
- Boy Harsher – Face The Fire
- Gioli & Assia – Fire Hell And Holy Water
- Sister Machine Gun – Burn
- Sunshine Blind – Burned At The Stake
- Hologram – She’s Like The Sun
- Geometric Vision – Fire Fire Fire
- The Doors – Light My Fire [Single]
- Cannons – Sex On Fire
