On the Edge Jan 14, 2024

DJ Zuul
January 15, 2024
Sun Jan 14 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Hocico – A Symphony Of Rage
  2. Kai Wachi – Better Off Alone
  3. Intent:Outtake – Time is running out
  4. HEALTH – DEMIGODS
  5. nolongerhuman – Shattered
  6. Radical G – Here Comes The Storm (Kobosil 44 Terror Mix)
  7. Underworld – denver luna
  8. Index – Cinder Cinder Girl
  9. Ministry – You Know What You Are
  10. Eisfabrik – Götter in Weiss
  11. Extize – Hot Like Carrie (Carrie) (Reaper Remix)
  12. Cyanotic – Crash Override

Monday Jan 15 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Dread Risks X Drenched in Fire – Dragon’s Breath (Dread Risks Remix)
  2. Damien Hearse – Mob Mentality
  3. Implant – The Drive
  4. TR/ST – Robrash
  5. Thewalkingicon – The Trail
  6. Urban Matrix – Be my Ally
  7. Mari Katman – Lower Yourself
  8. Circuit Preacher – Con Man
  9. CyberaKtif – You Don’t Need To See
  10. Die Sexual – Tremble for Me
  11. Daddybear – Into the Pleasure Center
  12. Digital Drvgs – Pain X Pleasure
  13. Dogtablet – Summertime

Monday Jan 15 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween

  1. Eivor – Is It Cold Outside
  2. Cold Cave – Icons Of Summer
  3. Bauhaus – Endless Summer Of The Damned
  4. The Sisters Of Mercy – Burn
  5. Nine Inch Nails – Sunspots
  6. Buffy The Vampire Slayer Cast – Walk Through The Fire
  7. Boy Harsher – Face The Fire
  8. Gioli & Assia – Fire Hell And Holy Water
  9. Sister Machine Gun – Burn
  10. Sunshine Blind – Burned At The Stake
  11. Hologram – She’s Like The Sun
  12. Geometric Vision – Fire Fire Fire
  13. The Doors – Light My Fire [Single]
  14. Cannons – Sex On Fire

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

