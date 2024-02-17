C-Trends: Golf Talk

CTrends

Cade Rice
February 17, 2024
1 min read
C895, get ready for a sit-down golf talk that you didn’t know you needed! You are going to be the lucky listener of a brand new C895 C-trends episode where we will go in depth on the happenings of the golf world. With the PGA and LIV drama going haywire, I’m here to make sure your head is on straight. With drawn inspiration from the Netflix documentary Full Swing, we take a dive into many big names such as Phil Mickelson, Rory Mcilroy, Dustin Johnson and many more. What is the right choice, PGA, or LIV Golf?

We hear from both sides of the argument during this must listen episode and get expert analysis from our studio golf expert, Mooney as he takes the trip down the fairway to his favorite golfers, golf news and much more. If you are interested about this episode of C-trends or want a better idea of the golf world, here’s the link for Netflix’s Full Swing, a multi-episode documentary that brings you into the life of the professional golfers you watch every Sunday. Full Swing | Player Announcement | Netflix (youtube.com)

