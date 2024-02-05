On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge February 4, 2024

DJ Zuul
February 5, 2024
Zuul’s Normie Numbers this week include a peculiar definition of “unplugged”  and some Tumnal shoegaze.

Staff picks for January:

 

Sun Feb 4 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Zanias – Chrysalis: Pupa (Live Version)
  2. The Fauns – Modified
  3. Steven Wilson – Perfect Life
  4. Implant, Anne Clark – Was it always this way
  5. Djedjotronic – Are Friends Electric
  6. Keep Shelly In Athens – (Don’t Fear) the Reaper
  7. En Esch – Yum Yum Beauty & The Nasty Thief
  8. HEALTH – RAT WARS
  9. Semantix – Caustic Motion (Spike Hellis Remix)
  10. Kontravoid – For What It Is
  11. Faderhead – Burn All Night (feat. Electra Black)
  12. Seabound – Traitor (Extended)
  13. SynthAttack – Do it with Rage (Teknovore Remix)

Monday Feb 5 Hour ONE: DJ RockettQween (Musical Whiplash)

  1. Combichrist – My Life My Rules
  2. Get Set Go – Die MuthaSucka Die
  3. Grendel – Severed Nations
  4. Rancid – Time Bomb
  5. Eivor – Rain
  6. Tchkung – Smash Things Up
  7. Genitorturers – Touch Myself
  8. Roxy Music – In Every Dream Home A Heartache
  9. The Coffinshakers – Dracula Has Risen From The Grave
  10. Liz Phair – Flower
  11. Skinny Puppy – Pro-test
  12. Massive Attack – Inertia Creeps
  13. The Cramps – Queen Of Pain
  14. Kermit – Rainbow Connection
  15. Sex Pistols f Sid Vicious – My Way

Mon Feb 5 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Sensous Enemy – Paradox (Lustbomb Remix)
  2. Helix – Hurt Like Me
  3. Norromakina – Fragmental
  4. Fractal – Network
  5. Silver walks – Mirrortown (Komrads remix)
  6. Stahlschlag – Dead Inside (feat. Mikormetrik)
  7. Pending Positions – Lick My Legs (Ruined Conflict version)
  8. Cyanotic – Crash Override
  9. The Seven Whores of the Apocalypse – Skinned Alive
  10. Circuit Preacher – Made to Burn
  11. Damien Hearse – Crime
  12. Shadows and Small Planets – E (Adrift in the Wind Remix)

Gustave Dore, Beatrice visiting Virgil in limbo, 1890

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

