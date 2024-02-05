On the Edge February 4, 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Zuul’s Normie Numbers this week include a peculiar definition of “unplugged” and some Tumnal shoegaze.

Staff picks for January:

Sun Feb 4 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



Zanias – Chrysalis: Pupa (Live Version) The Fauns – Modified Steven Wilson – Perfect Life Implant, Anne Clark – Was it always this way Djedjotronic – Are Friends Electric Keep Shelly In Athens – (Don’t Fear) the Reaper En Esch – Yum Yum Beauty & The Nasty Thief HEALTH – RAT WARS Semantix – Caustic Motion (Spike Hellis Remix) Kontravoid – For What It Is Faderhead – Burn All Night (feat. Electra Black) Seabound – Traitor (Extended) SynthAttack – Do it with Rage (Teknovore Remix)

Monday Feb 5 Hour ONE: DJ RockettQween (Musical Whiplash)



Combichrist – My Life My Rules Get Set Go – Die MuthaSucka Die Grendel – Severed Nations Rancid – Time Bomb Eivor – Rain Tchkung – Smash Things Up Genitorturers – Touch Myself Roxy Music – In Every Dream Home A Heartache The Coffinshakers – Dracula Has Risen From The Grave Liz Phair – Flower Skinny Puppy – Pro-test Massive Attack – Inertia Creeps The Cramps – Queen Of Pain Kermit – Rainbow Connection Sex Pistols f Sid Vicious – My Way

Mon Feb 5 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost



Sensous Enemy – Paradox (Lustbomb Remix) Helix – Hurt Like Me Norromakina – Fragmental Fractal – Network Silver walks – Mirrortown (Komrads remix) Stahlschlag – Dead Inside (feat. Mikormetrik) Pending Positions – Lick My Legs (Ruined Conflict version) Cyanotic – Crash Override The Seven Whores of the Apocalypse – Skinned Alive Circuit Preacher – Made to Burn Damien Hearse – Crime Shadows and Small Planets – E (Adrift in the Wind Remix)

