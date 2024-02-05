On the Edge February 4, 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
Complaints/compliments/requests/recriminations to ontheedge@c895.0rg
Zuul’s Normie Numbers this week include a peculiar definition of “unplugged” and some Tumnal shoegaze.
Staff picks for January:
Sun Feb 4 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- Zanias – Chrysalis: Pupa (Live Version)
- The Fauns – Modified
- Steven Wilson – Perfect Life
- Implant, Anne Clark – Was it always this way
- Djedjotronic – Are Friends Electric
- Keep Shelly In Athens – (Don’t Fear) the Reaper
- En Esch – Yum Yum Beauty & The Nasty Thief
- HEALTH – RAT WARS
- Semantix – Caustic Motion (Spike Hellis Remix)
- Kontravoid – For What It Is
- Faderhead – Burn All Night (feat. Electra Black)
- Seabound – Traitor (Extended)
- SynthAttack – Do it with Rage (Teknovore Remix)
Monday Feb 5 Hour ONE: DJ RockettQween (Musical Whiplash)
- Combichrist – My Life My Rules
- Get Set Go – Die MuthaSucka Die
- Grendel – Severed Nations
- Rancid – Time Bomb
- Eivor – Rain
- Tchkung – Smash Things Up
- Genitorturers – Touch Myself
- Roxy Music – In Every Dream Home A Heartache
- The Coffinshakers – Dracula Has Risen From The Grave
- Liz Phair – Flower
- Skinny Puppy – Pro-test
- Massive Attack – Inertia Creeps
- The Cramps – Queen Of Pain
- Kermit – Rainbow Connection
- Sex Pistols f Sid Vicious – My Way
Mon Feb 5 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Sensous Enemy – Paradox (Lustbomb Remix)
- Helix – Hurt Like Me
- Norromakina – Fragmental
- Fractal – Network
- Silver walks – Mirrortown (Komrads remix)
- Stahlschlag – Dead Inside (feat. Mikormetrik)
- Pending Positions – Lick My Legs (Ruined Conflict version)
- Cyanotic – Crash Override
- The Seven Whores of the Apocalypse – Skinned Alive
- Circuit Preacher – Made to Burn
- Damien Hearse – Crime
- Shadows and Small Planets – E (Adrift in the Wind Remix)
Gustave Dore, Beatrice visiting Virgil in limbo, 1890
