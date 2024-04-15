danceABLE: THANK YOU!

We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came out to our danceABLE event at the Museum of Flight on Saturday 4/13!

The experince was truly one of a kind and allowed everyone in attendance to experience music in a whole new way. We loved seeing music fans, young and old, experiencing the state of the art Vibrotextile haptic suits provided by Not Impossible Labs’ Music: Not Impossible project. Being able to bring the dynamic live performance of Anabel Englund to our friends and family in the deaf and hard of hearing community was a true honor for c895 and everyone else involved!

Thanks again to our Supporting Partners: In collaboration with Not Impossible Labs, Seattle Children’s Childhood Communication Center, The Museum of Flight, Pacific Science Center and 4Culture! DanceABLE brought together a team of community-minded orgs to create an inclusive and truly unforgettable event, thank you all for coming to dance with us!