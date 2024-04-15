danceABLE: THANK YOU!

c895 danceABLE

The words "danceABLE" with three photos one of people dancing with a R2D2, Anabel Englund singing into a mic behind the c895 logo and a far shot of people dancing under a retired jet."

We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came out to our danceABLE event at the Museum of Flight on Saturday 4/13!

The experince was truly one of a kind and allowed everyone in attendance to experience music in a whole new way. We loved seeing music fans, young and old, experiencing the state of the art Vibrotextile haptic suits provided by Not Impossible Labs’ Music: Not Impossible project. Being able to bring the dynamic live performance of Anabel Englund to our friends and family in the deaf and hard of hearing community was a true honor for c895 and everyone else involved!

Thanks again to our Supporting Partners: In collaboration with Not Impossible LabsSeattle Children’s Childhood Communication CenterThe Museum of FlightPacific Science Center and 4Culture! DanceABLE brought together a team of community-minded orgs to create an inclusive and truly unforgettable event, thank you all for coming to dance with us!

An image of Anabel Englund behind a DJ booth singing into a mic with the c895 logo and a jet behind her
A man sitting behind a computer
An upclose image of the vibrotextile vest
R2D2 and Anabel Englund
r2d2 on the dancefloor
A man wearing a vibrotextile suit
An image of the crowd under a jet

