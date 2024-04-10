danceABLE featured on ARC Seattle!

Last week, c895’s Program Director Ron Chatman, was featured on KOMO 4’s ARC Seattle to discuss danceABLE and Yuri’s Day along with representatives from the Museum of Flight!

In partnership with the Museum of Flight, Seattle Children’s and Not Impossible Labs, we are turbocharging an all-ages dance event with accessibility at its heart. c89.5’s DanceABLE experience is the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, tailored to create a better live music experience for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community!

We’ve partnered with Not Impossible Labs’ Music: Not Impossible project to bring their cutting-edge Vibrotextile™ haptic suits to Seattle, providing the opportunity to immerse yourself in this radical technology!

Learn more and get your free tickets at c895.org/danceABLE!