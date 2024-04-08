On the Edge April 7, 2024 – Ringfinger, Night Club

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Sun Apr 7: Zuul Interviews Ringfinger
- Ringfinger – Familiar Placement
- Ringfinger – An Apparition
- Ringfinger – Chamber of Roses
- Charli XCX – Von dutch
- Funker Vogt – Death Seed (Ackermix)
- Human 80 – Der Mann Der Tötet (Original Mix)
- Sidewalks and Skeletons – Morphine [Album version]
- Dina Summer – Unter Strom
- Die Sexual – Lights Down Low
- Kontravoid – Awaken
- Rotoskop – After Midnight
- Trade Secrets – Someone Else’s Dream
- Post Analog Disorder – Silent Shout
- Zanias, Radondo – Lovelife (Radondo Remix)
Mon Apr 8 Hour ONE: Drew interviews Night Club
- Night Club – Crime Scene
- Night Club – Dear Enemy
- Night Club – Gone
- Night Club – Die In The Disco [HR Hack]
- Britney Spears – Toxic
- Kim Petras – XXX [Clean]
- PIG – Rock N Roll Refugee [Night Club Mix]
- PIG – No Yes More Less [Clean]
- Raymond Watts – Dominator
Mon Apr 8 Hour TWO: Paradigm Lost
- Yorismaki – Dystopia (Extended)
- Street Fever – Trust
- Draven – Encryption (feat. Tim M)
- Seven Whores of the Apocalypse – Skinned Alive
- Rotersand – 16 Devils (Against Insanity)
- Flout – Coming to Find You
- Negant – Panzer (Clubbed to Death Remaster)
- Vaein – Give up Get off (Club Mix)
- Treasure – Devils (Combichrist vs. Icon of Coil Remix)
- Carbon Decay – A Dangerous Woman
- Spankthenun – Dominate (Emperor Remix)
- Rouge – Doomed
