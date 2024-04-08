InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge April 7, 2024 – Ringfinger, Night Club

DJ Zuul
April 8, 2024
2 min read
The bands Night Club and Ringfinger

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it.  11pm to 2am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

ontheedge@c895.org

 

Sun Apr 7: Zuul Interviews Ringfinger

  1. Ringfinger – Familiar Placement
  2. Ringfinger – An Apparition
  3. Ringfinger – Chamber of Roses
  4. Charli XCX – Von dutch
  5. Funker Vogt – Death Seed (Ackermix)
  6. Human 80 – Der Mann Der Tötet (Original Mix)
  7. Sidewalks and Skeletons – Morphine [Album version]
  8. Dina Summer – Unter Strom
  9. Die Sexual – Lights Down Low
  10. Kontravoid – Awaken
  11. Rotoskop – After Midnight
  12. Trade Secrets – Someone Else’s Dream
  13. Post Analog Disorder – Silent Shout
  14. Zanias, Radondo – Lovelife (Radondo Remix)

Mon Apr 8 Hour ONE: Drew interviews Night Club

  1. Night Club – Crime Scene
  2. Night Club – Dear Enemy
  3. Night Club – Gone
  4. Night Club – Die In The Disco [HR Hack]
  5. Britney Spears – Toxic
  6. Kim Petras – XXX [Clean]
  7. PIG – Rock N Roll Refugee [Night Club Mix]
  8. PIG – No Yes More Less [Clean]
  9. Raymond Watts – Dominator

Mon Apr 8 Hour TWO: Paradigm Lost

  1. Yorismaki – Dystopia (Extended)
  2. Street Fever – Trust
  3. Draven – Encryption (feat. Tim M)
  4. Seven Whores of the Apocalypse – Skinned Alive
  5. Rotersand – 16 Devils (Against Insanity)
  6. Flout – Coming to Find You
  7. Negant – Panzer (Clubbed to Death Remaster)
  8. Vaein – Give up Get off (Club Mix)
  9. Treasure – Devils (Combichrist vs. Icon of Coil Remix)
  10. Carbon Decay – A Dangerous Woman
  11. Spankthenun – Dominate (Emperor Remix)
  12. Rouge – Doomed

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu