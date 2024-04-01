InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Mar 31, 2024 – Rona Rougeheart of SINE, Pledge Drive

DJ Zuul
April 1, 2024
2 min read
The musical artist Rona Rougeheart of SINE

Sun Mar 31: DJ Drew Interviews Rona Rougeheart

  1. SINE – Dark Matters
  2. SINE f Curse Mackey – Drugs
  3. SINE – From Beyond
  4. Clan Of Xymox – Lockdown [SINE Mix]
  5. Shiva Saves – So Divine
  6. Bauhaus – In The Flat Field
  7. Killing Joke – Love Like Blood [Dub]
  8. Shiva Saves – Miss My Addiction
  9. SINE – Sex Eye Makeup
  10. Killing Joke – Death & Resurrection Show [Dub Edit]

Mon Apr 1 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Antigen Shift – I Will Deny You (feat. ṈɅȠϾỴ)
  2. DEAD LIGHTS – Drown With You
  3. Cold Choir – Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP Remix)
  4. VISCERAL ANATOMY – LA PSYCHIC
  5. Massive Luxury Overdose – Theme From MLO
  6. Modern Men & Brook Line – À la conquête des clubs
  7. Die Sexual – Tremble For Me [HR LongMix]
  8. Pending Position feat. KY – Lick My Legs (Ruined Conflict Version)
  9. Cyanotic – Are We Still Alive
  10. RADIKAL KUSS feat. HIV+ – ça suffit! (extended version)
  11. Fermion – Crossing the Lines
  12. Human Vault – Evil Not From God (ZEVEN ODD GODS- Demo V2)

Mon Apr 1 Hour TWO: Money Set – Rockettqween Demands Tributes From Affluent Listener Swine:

  1. KMFDM – Money
  2. Snog – Corporate Slave
  3. Black Nail Cabaret – No Gold
  4. Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money)
  5. Pure Obsessions & Red Nights – The Radiance of All That Shines
  6. Fragrance – Covered in Gold
  7. The Flying Lizards – Money
  8. Depeche Mode – Everything Counts – 2007 Remaster
  9. Nine Inch Nails – Head Like a Hole
  10. Hill of Beans – Satan, Lend Me a Dollar
  11. Assemblage 23 – You Haven’t Earned It
  12. Machines of Loving Grace – The Richest Junkie Still Alive
  13. Adi Shaham – Money, Money, Money
  14. Lana Del Rey – F**ked My Way Up To The Top

 

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

