On the Edge Mar 31, 2024 – Rona Rougeheart of SINE, Pledge Drive

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun Mar 31: DJ Drew Interviews Rona Rougeheart
- SINE – Dark Matters
- SINE f Curse Mackey – Drugs
- SINE – From Beyond
- Clan Of Xymox – Lockdown [SINE Mix]
- Shiva Saves – So Divine
- Bauhaus – In The Flat Field
- Killing Joke – Love Like Blood [Dub]
- Shiva Saves – Miss My Addiction
- SINE – Sex Eye Makeup
- Killing Joke – Death & Resurrection Show [Dub Edit]
Mon Apr 1 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Antigen Shift – I Will Deny You (feat. ṈɅȠϾỴ)
- DEAD LIGHTS – Drown With You
- Cold Choir – Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP Remix)
- VISCERAL ANATOMY – LA PSYCHIC
- Massive Luxury Overdose – Theme From MLO
- Modern Men & Brook Line – À la conquête des clubs
- Die Sexual – Tremble For Me [HR LongMix]
- Pending Position feat. KY – Lick My Legs (Ruined Conflict Version)
- Cyanotic – Are We Still Alive
- RADIKAL KUSS feat. HIV+ – ça suffit! (extended version)
- Fermion – Crossing the Lines
- Human Vault – Evil Not From God (ZEVEN ODD GODS- Demo V2)
Mon Apr 1 Hour TWO: Money Set – Rockettqween Demands Tributes From Affluent Listener Swine:
- KMFDM – Money
- Snog – Corporate Slave
- Black Nail Cabaret – No Gold
- Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money)
- Pure Obsessions & Red Nights – The Radiance of All That Shines
- Fragrance – Covered in Gold
- The Flying Lizards – Money
- Depeche Mode – Everything Counts – 2007 Remaster
- Nine Inch Nails – Head Like a Hole
- Hill of Beans – Satan, Lend Me a Dollar
- Assemblage 23 – You Haven’t Earned It
- Machines of Loving Grace – The Richest Junkie Still Alive
- Adi Shaham – Money, Money, Money
- Lana Del Rey – F**ked My Way Up To The Top
Add comment