Mixgiving 2024 is Coming!

This Thanksgiving, it’s time to get basted in the groove with Mixgiving, Seattle’s ultimate Thanksgiving dance party!

We’re serving up a double helping of dance floor delights, starting with an extra hearty helping of new wave favorites from Trent Von with Save the Wave from 6 am to noon!

Then, get ready for a musical potluck as Team Drive at 5 DJs: Kryspin, Sloane Motion, Grandmixer GMS, Harmony Soleil, DJ Creativity, Randy Schlager and more bring their own unique flavors to the mix for your Thanksgiving festivities! Full schedule to come!

But the party doesn’t stop there! Join Planet Dance at 8 PM for three hours of classic tunes in the mix with a throwback Drive at 5 mix! It’s the perfect way to digest your Thanksgiving feast and dance the night away!

And we wrap the night with a special edition of The Bassment, El Diablo and Mal of MalLabel Music bring an exclusive mix, and talk with Keano & Torbjørn about the Portland-based record label. They will also select cuts from their favorite MalLabel releases from recent years! Listen at 11pm this Thursday on c895!

So save room for seconds and tune in to C89.5 for Mixgiving this Thursday starting at 6am!