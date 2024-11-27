MixgivingSpecialty Shows

Mixgiving 2024 – Schedule

Harmony Soleil
November 27, 2024
1 min read
Banner image featuring the text 'MIX GIVING 2024' in bold orange letters, set against a textured background with decorative elements.
The full #Mixgiving schedule is here! We are going big ALL DAY tomorrow from 6am-midnight with a full day of exclusive mixes!
 
Check out the full schedule for the day tomorrow and a very happy Mixgiving to you and yours! ️
 
And remember you can listen on air in the Puget Sound plus online and on our app from anywhere your Thanksgiving takes you!
 
6am-Noon: An extra helping of Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von!
12-1pm: Randy Schalger
1-2pm: Sloane Motion
2-3pm: Craig Rainy
3-4pm: DJ Creativity
4-5pm: Kryspin
5-6pm: Harmony Soleil
6-7pm: Woodrow Low
7-8pm: Grandmixer GMS
8-11pm: Planet Dance features classic Drive at 5 mixes from the Early 2000s (Speedy G, Ellis Deejay and DJ Tamm)
11pm-1am: Keano Martinez with Mal Label Music

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Banner image featuring the text 'MIX GIVING 2024' in bold orange letters, set against a textured background with decorative elements.
MixgivingSpecialty Shows

Mixgiving 2024 is Coming!

This Thanksgiving, it’s time to get basted in the groove with Mixgiving, Seattle’s ultimate Thanksgiving dance party! We’re serving up a double helping of dance floor delights, starting with an extra hearty helping of new wave favorites from Trent...

Promotional image for a radio show called "The Vortex" on C89.5 FM featuring DJ Derrick Deep. Depicts the DJ at work with a mixing console under blue lighting, surrounded by a vibrant circular red pattern in the background. Event details indicate it occurs on Saturday, 11/2 from 9 PM to Midnight.
Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – November 2nd, 2024

This Saturday November 2nd, the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with host Derrick Deep! This week Derrick will be throwing down three hours in the mix exploring organic deep house, deep tech house and minimal electro breaks! Catch last...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu