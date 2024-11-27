Mixgiving 2024 – Schedule

The full #Mixgiving schedule is here! We are going big ALL DAY tomorrow from 6am-midnight with a full day of exclusive mixes!
Check out the full schedule for the day tomorrow and a very happy Mixgiving to you and yours! ️
And remember you can listen on air in the Puget Sound plus online and on our app from anywhere your Thanksgiving takes you!
6am-Noon: An extra helping of Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von!
12-1pm: Randy Schalger
1-2pm: Sloane Motion
2-3pm: Craig Rainy
3-4pm: DJ Creativity
4-5pm: Kryspin
5-6pm: Harmony Soleil
6-7pm: Woodrow Low
7-8pm: Grandmixer GMS
8-11pm: Planet Dance features classic Drive at 5 mixes from the Early 2000s (Speedy G, Ellis Deejay and DJ Tamm)
11pm-1am: Keano Martinez with Mal Label Music
