c895 Top 89 Countdown of 2023 – FLASHBACK!

As we near the end of the year we are also nearing the Top 89 Countdown of 2024! But before we look back at the biggest 89 dance songs of this year…lets take a step back to review the biggest songs of 2023!

Last year was a big year for John Summit and also Hayla, who continued her streak at the top…of the Top 89 once again! We also had the return of Kylie Minogue with “Padam Padam”, NYSNC had an entry thanks to the “Trolls” movie franchise and we had artists like Coco & Breezy, South Star and Morgin Madison enter the c895 Top 89 for the first time!

You can jam to the full playlist from last year below!

Check out the complete list from the 2023 countdown and remember to catch the Top 89 Countdown of 2024 starting at 6pm on New Years Eve!