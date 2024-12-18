c895 Top 89 Countdown of 2023 – FLASHBACK!

As we near the end of the year we are also nearing the Top 89 Countdown of 2024! But before we look back at the biggest 89 dance songs of this year…lets take a step back to review the biggest songs of 2023!
Last year was a big year for John Summit and also Hayla, who continued her streak at the top…of the Top 89 once again! We also had the return of Kylie Minogue with “Padam Padam”, NYSNC had an entry thanks to the “Trolls” movie franchise and we had artists like Coco & Breezy, South Star and Morgin Madison enter the c895 Top 89 for the first time!
You can jam to the full playlist from last year below!
Check out the complete list from the 2023 countdown and remember to catch the Top 89 Countdown of 2024 starting at 6pm on New Years Eve!
|1
|JOHN SUMMIT & HAYLA
|Where You Are
|EX. #1 of 2022
|Kx5
|Escape (ft. Hayla)
|2
|ANABEL ENGLUND
|Need Me Rig
|3
|RITA ORA
|Praising You f/Fatboy Slim
|EX
|Stray Kids
|Megaverse
|4
|VENBEE, GODDARD
|Messy In Heaven
|5
|MILEY CYRUS
|Flowers (The Scene Kings Remix)
|EX
|Zerb
|Mwaki
|6
|CALVIN HARRIS & ELLIE GOULDING
|Miracle
|EX
|Birocratic & G Mills
|shoobedoo
|7
|MK & DOM DOLLA
|Rhyme Dust
|EX
|Tate McRae
|Greedy (Alok Remix)
|8
|KALEENA ZANDERS/SHIFT K3Y
|Vibration
|9
|NOTD
|AM:PM f/Maia Wright
|EX
|Jain
|Makeba
|10
|BUNT. X NATE TRAVELLER
|Clouds
|11
|D. GUETTA/ANNE-MARIE/C. LERAY
|Baby Don’t Hurt Me
|12
|CHRIS LAKE & ALUNA
|Beggin’
|EX
|HOT M3SS, Sian Lee
|Movin On
|13
|JAX JONES & CALUM SCOTT
|Whistle
|14
|DUA LIPA
|Dance The Night
|EX
|Aqua
|Barbie Girl (Tiesto Remix)
|15
|RAYE
|Escapism f/070 Shake
|16
|ANABEL ENGLUND
|strangely sentimental
|17
|BECKY HILL & LEWIS THOMPSON
|Side Effects
|18
|KENYA GRACE
|Strangers
|19
|TELYKAST/GEORGIA KU
|You Got Me
|EX
|Sidepiece
|Feel The Need
|20
|ZARA LARSSON
|Can’t Tame Her
|21
|ARMIN VAN BUUREN
|Motive
|EX CHAMP
|Blasterjaxx x Prezioso x GRY
|Coconut
|22
|ILLENIUM
|Luv Me A Little f/Nina Nesbitt (BONNIE X CLYDE REMIX)
|23
|TIESTO
|10:35 f/Tate McRae
|24
|JOEL CORRY & TOM GRENNAN
|Lionheart (Fearless)
|25
|PEGGY GOU
|(It Goes Like) Nanana
|EX
|Geode
|Big Juke
|26
|VAVO
|Take Me Home f/Clara Mae
|`
|27
|SWITCH DISCO/E. HENDERSON…
|React
|EX
|ISOxo
|how2fly
|28
|VASSY X BINGO PLAYERS X DISCO FRIES
|Pieces
|29
|MEDUZA
|Phone f/S Tompkins, Em Beihold
|30
|LOUD LUXURY & TWO FRIENDS
|If Only I f/Bebe Rexha
|EX
|NSYNC
|Better Place
|31
|CHAINSMOKERS/CHEYENNE GILES
|Make Me Feel
|32
|FRANK WALKER X ELLA HENDERSON
|I Go Dancing
|33
|PAUL WOOLFORD/L. THOMPSON/MNEK
|16 Again
|34
|ICONA POP & GALANTIS
|I Want You
|35
|CALVIN HARRIS & SAM SMITH
|Desire
|36
|KYLIE MINOGUE
|Padam Padam
|EX
|GRAYMATTER & Delpretti
|Studio 99 (ft. Gaby Borromeo)
|37
|FIFTY FIFTY (Twin Version)
|Cupid
|38
|KALEENA ZANDERS/ANABEL ENGLUND
|Anything 4 U
|39
|LENA LEON
|Spiral
|40
|RUDIMENTAL/C. PLANK/VIBE CHEM
|Dancing Is Healing
|41
|TIESTO
|All Nighter
|EX
|Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris
|Body Moving
|42
|IMANBEK & JAY SEAN
|Gone (Da Da Da)
|43
|DOM DOLLA & NELLY FURTADO
|Eat Your Man
|44
|FISHER & AATIG
|Take It Off
|EX
|RSCL x Repiet x Julia Kleijn
|Echo
|45
|BONNIE X CLYDE
|Memory
|46
|ARMIN VAN BUUREN
|Roll The Dice f/Philip Strand
|47
|BONNIE X CLYDE & FOMO
|Need Ya
|48
|LOUD LUXURY AND HOOK N SLING
|Afterparty
|49
|AFROJACK
|Let Me Go f/Theresa Rex
|EX
|Vessbroz
|
Rindfleischetikettierungsüberwachungsaufgabenübertragungsgesetz
|50
|TROYE SIVAN
|Rush
|51
|ALOK, SIGALA, ELLIE GOULDING
|All By Myself
|EX
|Buku & Subdocta
|Sweet & Sour
|52
|STEVE AOKI & GALANTIS
|Hungry Heart f/Hayley Kiyoko
|53
|TIESTO
|Drifting
|54
|ALUNA
|Running Blind f/Tchami & Kareem Lomax
|55
|D.O.D
|So Much In Love
|EX
|Alan Walker, Dash Berlin & Vikkstar
|Better Off Alone (PT. 3)
|56
|SOFI TUKKER
|Jacare
|57
|DEADMAU5 & KASKADE
|I Remember (John Summit Remix)
|58
|COI LERAY
|Players (David Guetta Remix)
|59
|JUNG KOOK
|Seven f/Latto
|60
|NATHAN DAWE/CORRY/HENDERSON
|0800 HEAVEN
|61
|ALOK & AVA MAX
|Car Keys (Ayla)
|62
|TELYKAST/FRANCIS KAREL
|Better Now
|63
|ACRAZE
|In A Dream
|64
|WUKI
|Edge Of Seventeen
|EX
|HAYLA
|Fall Again
|65
|MOTI WITH RAPHI
|Nothing In Common
|66
|TAYLOR SWIFT
|Lavender Haze (Felix Jaehn Remix)
|EX
|JES
|Universe
|67
|DEADMAU5/BENNY BENASSI/GARY GO
|The Veldt Cinema
|68
|CASH CASH
|Anyway f/RuthAnne
|69
|SONNY FODERA & MK
|Asking
|70
|SNAKEHIPS
|Solitude f/BIA, LUCKY DAYE
|71
|SUNDAY SCARIES & PICKUPLINES
|Chill Like That
|72
|HARBER
|Medicine f/Sydtherockerkid
|73
|JOEL CORRY/ICONA POP/RAINRADIO
|Desire
|EX
|Tiesto
|Both (ft. 21 Savage & BIA)
|74
|ZARA LARSSON & DAVID GUETTA
|On My Love
|75
|SIGALA/MAE MULLER/CAITY BASER
|Feels This Good f/Stefflon Don
|76
|COCO & BREEZY
|Just Say f/Tara Carosielli
|77
|DILLON FRANCIS
|Pretty People (ft. INJI)
|78
|SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA
|Ray of Solar
|EX
|Regard & Ella Henderson
|No Sleep
|79
|Southstar
|Miss You
|EX
|Trigga, Chase & Status, Irah, Flowdan, Bou
|Baddadan
|80
|casso x RAYE x D-BLOCK Europe
|Prada
|EX
|DJ Creativity
|There’s No Way
|81
|VASSY
|Krazy
|EX CHAMP
|Dimension
|DJ Turn It Up
|82
|Niiko x Swae
|Fast Forward
|83
|Kylie Minogue
|Tension
|84
|Duke & Jones
|State of Mind (TELYKAST Remix)
|EX
|Martin Garrix & Lloyiso
|Real Love
|85
|Jazzy
|Giving Me
|86
|Regard x Drop G
|No Love For You
|EX
|Health
|Hateful
|87
|Icona Pop
|Fall In Love
|EX
|Lady Gaga
|Bloody Mary (RMX)
|88
|Morgin Madison & Ryan Lucian
|From The Start
|89
|Cash Cash x Taylor Dayne
|Tell It To My Heart
