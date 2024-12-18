c895 Top 89 Countdown of 2023 – FLASHBACK!

Top 89 Countdown

December 18, 2024
A black and white background of space with the "Top 89 Countdown 2023" with astronauts and CDs

As we near the end of the year we are also nearing the Top 89 Countdown of 2024! But before we look back at the biggest 89 dance songs of this year…lets take a step back to review the biggest songs of 2023!

Last year was a big year for John Summit and also Hayla, who continued her streak at the top…of the Top 89 once again! We also had the return of Kylie Minogue with “Padam Padam”, NYSNC had an entry thanks to the “Trolls” movie franchise and we had artists like Coco & Breezy, South Star and Morgin Madison enter the c895 Top 89 for the first time!

You can jam to the full playlist from last year below!

Check out the complete list from the 2023 countdown and remember to catch the Top 89 Countdown of 2024 starting at 6pm on New Years Eve!

1 JOHN SUMMIT & HAYLA Where You Are
EX. #1 of 2022 Kx5 Escape (ft. Hayla)
2 ANABEL ENGLUND Need Me Rig
3 RITA ORA Praising You f/Fatboy Slim
EX Stray Kids Megaverse
4 VENBEE, GODDARD Messy In Heaven
5 MILEY CYRUS Flowers (The Scene Kings Remix)
EX Zerb Mwaki
6 CALVIN HARRIS & ELLIE GOULDING Miracle
EX Birocratic & G Mills shoobedoo
7 MK & DOM DOLLA Rhyme Dust
EX Tate McRae Greedy (Alok Remix)
8 KALEENA ZANDERS/SHIFT K3Y Vibration
9 NOTD AM:PM f/Maia Wright
EX Jain Makeba
10 BUNT. X NATE TRAVELLER Clouds
11 D. GUETTA/ANNE-MARIE/C. LERAY Baby Don’t Hurt Me
12 CHRIS LAKE & ALUNA Beggin’
EX HOT M3SS, Sian Lee Movin On
13 JAX JONES & CALUM SCOTT Whistle
14 DUA LIPA Dance The Night
EX Aqua Barbie Girl (Tiesto Remix)
15 RAYE Escapism f/070 Shake
16 ANABEL ENGLUND strangely sentimental
17 BECKY HILL & LEWIS THOMPSON Side Effects
18 KENYA GRACE Strangers
19 TELYKAST/GEORGIA KU You Got Me
EX Sidepiece Feel The Need
20 ZARA LARSSON Can’t Tame Her
21 ARMIN VAN BUUREN Motive
EX CHAMP Blasterjaxx x Prezioso x GRY Coconut
22 ILLENIUM Luv Me A Little f/Nina Nesbitt (BONNIE X CLYDE REMIX)
23 TIESTO 10:35 f/Tate McRae
24 JOEL CORRY & TOM GRENNAN Lionheart (Fearless)
25 PEGGY GOU (It Goes Like) Nanana
EX Geode Big Juke
26 VAVO Take Me Home f/Clara Mae
`
27 SWITCH DISCO/E. HENDERSON… React
EX ISOxo how2fly
28 VASSY X BINGO PLAYERS X DISCO FRIES Pieces
29 MEDUZA Phone f/S Tompkins, Em Beihold
30 LOUD LUXURY & TWO FRIENDS If Only I f/Bebe Rexha
EX NSYNC Better Place
31 CHAINSMOKERS/CHEYENNE GILES Make Me Feel
32 FRANK WALKER X ELLA HENDERSON I Go Dancing
33 PAUL WOOLFORD/L. THOMPSON/MNEK 16 Again
34 ICONA POP & GALANTIS I Want You
35 CALVIN HARRIS & SAM SMITH Desire
36 KYLIE MINOGUE Padam Padam
EX GRAYMATTER & Delpretti Studio 99 (ft. Gaby Borromeo)
37 FIFTY FIFTY (Twin Version) Cupid
38 KALEENA ZANDERS/ANABEL ENGLUND Anything 4 U
39 LENA LEON Spiral
40 RUDIMENTAL/C. PLANK/VIBE CHEM Dancing Is Healing
41 TIESTO All Nighter
EX Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris Body Moving
42 IMANBEK & JAY SEAN Gone (Da Da Da)
43 DOM DOLLA & NELLY FURTADO Eat Your Man
44 FISHER & AATIG Take It Off
EX RSCL x Repiet x Julia Kleijn Echo
45 BONNIE X CLYDE Memory
46 ARMIN VAN BUUREN Roll The Dice f/Philip Strand
47 BONNIE X CLYDE & FOMO Need Ya
48 LOUD LUXURY AND HOOK N SLING Afterparty
49 AFROJACK Let Me Go f/Theresa Rex
EX Vessbroz
Rindfleischetikettierungsüberwachungsaufgabenübertragungsgesetz
50 TROYE SIVAN Rush
51 ALOK, SIGALA, ELLIE GOULDING All By Myself
EX Buku & Subdocta Sweet & Sour
52 STEVE AOKI & GALANTIS Hungry Heart f/Hayley Kiyoko
53 TIESTO Drifting
54 ALUNA Running Blind f/Tchami & Kareem Lomax
55 D.O.D So Much In Love
EX Alan Walker, Dash Berlin & Vikkstar Better Off Alone (PT. 3)
56 SOFI TUKKER Jacare
57 DEADMAU5 & KASKADE I Remember (John Summit Remix)
58 COI LERAY Players (David Guetta Remix)
59 JUNG KOOK Seven f/Latto
60 NATHAN DAWE/CORRY/HENDERSON 0800 HEAVEN
61 ALOK & AVA MAX Car Keys (Ayla)
62 TELYKAST/FRANCIS KAREL Better Now
63 ACRAZE In A Dream
64 WUKI Edge Of Seventeen
EX HAYLA Fall Again
65 MOTI WITH RAPHI Nothing In Common
66 TAYLOR SWIFT Lavender Haze (Felix Jaehn Remix)
EX JES Universe
67 DEADMAU5/BENNY BENASSI/GARY GO The Veldt Cinema
68 CASH CASH Anyway f/RuthAnne
69 SONNY FODERA & MK Asking
70 SNAKEHIPS Solitude f/BIA, LUCKY DAYE
71 SUNDAY SCARIES & PICKUPLINES Chill Like That
72 HARBER Medicine f/Sydtherockerkid
73 JOEL CORRY/ICONA POP/RAINRADIO Desire
EX Tiesto Both (ft. 21 Savage & BIA)
74 ZARA LARSSON & DAVID GUETTA On My Love
75 SIGALA/MAE MULLER/CAITY BASER Feels This Good f/Stefflon Don
76 COCO & BREEZY Just Say f/Tara Carosielli
77 DILLON FRANCIS Pretty People (ft. INJI)
78 SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA Ray of Solar
EX Regard & Ella Henderson No Sleep
79 Southstar Miss You
EX Trigga, Chase & Status, Irah, Flowdan, Bou Baddadan
80 casso x RAYE x D-BLOCK Europe Prada
EX DJ Creativity There’s No Way
81 VASSY Krazy
EX CHAMP Dimension DJ Turn It Up
82 Niiko x Swae Fast Forward
83 Kylie Minogue Tension
84 Duke & Jones State of Mind (TELYKAST Remix)
EX Martin Garrix & Lloyiso Real Love
85 Jazzy Giving Me
86 Regard x Drop G No Love For You
EX Health Hateful
87 Icona Pop Fall In Love
EX Lady Gaga Bloody Mary (RMX)
88 Morgin Madison & Ryan Lucian From The Start
89 Cash Cash x Taylor Dayne Tell It To My Heart

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

